Fabregas reveals the Arsenal loss still haunts him today

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League final loss to Barcelona is the only ‘if only’ moment of his career.

The 33 year-old is currently playing in midfield for Monaco, but with the division having been confirmed as finishing early thanks to the Coronavirus, Cesc has been reminiscing on previous times.

Fabregas has an amazing trophy haul from his career, including three consecutive international trophies, but the one trophy that has eluded him is the Champions League.

He came within 15 minutes of lifting the illustrious elite European club competition however in 2006, only to see his side have their lead overturned by his boyhood club.

The match was far from plain-sailing at any point, with Jens Lehmann sensationally sent off inside the opening 20 minutes, but Sol Campbell did give us the lead going into the break.

Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry both got through on goal to try and put the game to bed, only to fail to beat the goalkeeper on both occasions, and the rest is history.

Cesc Fabregas was only 19 when starting this mammoth occasion, but had already established himself as a key player at Arsenal, and even to this day he remembers this match as one that could have been.

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s the “if only” that has resisted in my career and even though I’d do anything to win it, I feel blessed to have played that final and been so close to winning it against one of the best teams in the world at that time. ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/isTBaSRY81 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 17, 2020

At 33 years-old I don’t think we’ll be expecting the midfielder to be reaching any more Champions League finals, and our run to the final will always be the closest he got to the trophy.

Was we unlucky not to walk away as champions? Should Thierry have done better with that crucial chance late in the game?

Patrick