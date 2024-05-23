Fabregas says “Arsenal are creating a monster” to match Man City

Arsenal had an impressive run, only losing once in their last 18 league games. They achieved their highest number of wins (28) and set a club record for goal difference (62), scoring plenty of goals and conceding the fewest in the league. However, despite their strong performance, it ultimately fell short.

Manchester City narrowly clinched the league title, finishing just two points ahead of them.

Well, last season is in the past, but Arsenal can definitely aim to improve in the upcoming season. I’m really excited about the upcoming season for Arsenal, and I think Gooners will be thrilled to hear what Cesc Fabregas has said about Arteta’s team.

The Spanish coach, who recently led Italian team Como to promotion to Serie A, believes that Arteta is transforming his Arsenal team into a formidable force. He is confident that his former side will challenge Manchester City in the league. Fabregas mentioned this while discussing Manchester City’s league triumph.

He told El Larguero, “It’s still an achievement. They don’t give it that much attention either because it’s, ‘oh, they always win’, but it’s very difficult, very difficult.

“They have a lot of money and they have the best players, but it is also very difficult because you are competing in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona.

“In the Premier League, Arsenal are creating a monster too, and they [City] continue to beat them and compete well, and it’s not the end.”

It’s definitely something Gooners want to hear — Arsenal being tipped to be an absolute monster. Arsenal were another animal, but they still couldn’t manage to win the league. If they have to become a force to be reckoned with in order to topple Man City, then that is what we shall do.

