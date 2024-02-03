Fabregas sends a title warning to Arsenal ahead of Liverpool clash

Cesc Fabregas has issued a warning to Arsenal ahead of their match against Liverpool.

The Gunners host Liverpool tomorrow in a must-win game if they are serious about clinching the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been outside the top two since the end of last year after losing back-to-back matches.

The Gunners are facing Liverpool at a time when the Reds are in form and hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

It is a critical game for both clubs, and Fabregas believes Arsenal cannot afford to keep dropping points at this stage of the season.

‘I think knowing Mikel a little bit that he will want to win. It’s a big opportunity for them to just close the gap,’ Fabregas told BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast.

‘From my opinion, I would say that they will really go for it and they will try to close the gap as soon as possible because now it’s starting to be the time where the Premier League gets decided. Who will be the last two or three teams at the top until the end?

Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points. It is early in the season but it’s where you’re starting to see or feel who the real champions are. Who are the ones who will be able to hold on until the end or not?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool will be very difficult, and we know this, considering how good they have been recently.

However, the Reds also know the threat we pose to their title ambition, and we expect our players to make good use of the Emirates atmosphere to ensure that they win the game.

