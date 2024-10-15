Fabregas sets the record straight on the Palmer vs Saka debate

Cesc Fabregas has addressed a quote circulating on social media that was falsely attributed to him, in which he reportedly said that Cole Palmer is not as good as Bukayo Saka and would not secure a starting spot at most Premier League clubs.

Palmer and Saka are among the top talents in the league and have been valuable assets to their respective clubs. Both players also represent the England national team, although Saka has been a regular for a longer period, while Palmer has only recently begun to prove his worth since moving to Chelsea last season.

The two players share mutual respect and are crucial to their current teams. Rather than comparing them or choosing one as the better player, Fabregas denied making the comments attributed to him and emphasised that the most important thing is to appreciate and enjoy both players’ talents.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The danger of social media is people really believe anything they read. No need to compare players, England are lucky to have 2 amazing talents, just enjoy them! #Fake!’

Palmer and Saka are two different but very talented players and it makes no sense to compare them.

We have been lucky to have Saka in our team and we need to focus on getting the best from him.

