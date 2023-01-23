Fabregas speaks about Arteta and what he has done for Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta for how Arsenal has turned around their fortunes this season.

For several seasons, the Gunners have underachieved and haven’t played in the Champions League since 2017.

Mikel Arteta has been given the time he needs to rebuild the side and his team could end this season as English champions.

It is a remarkable turnaround from a side that couldn’t even make the top four at the end of last season.

The players at the Emirates have been in superb form, but they probably wouldn’t if Arteta wasn’t the boss.

Fabregas said via The Daily Mail:

‘He has done a fantastic job.

‘We saw it in the documentary (Netflix’s All or Nothing) how he pushes players, how he understands players.

‘I was lucky enough to be at the training ground recently. Everything has changed so much, it feels like the manager of the training ground is 95 per cent Mikel who has changed the whole thing.

‘The perception of the club has changed. There are positive messages around the training ground, much bigger facilities, better equipment, the pitches, you name it. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been an inspirational leader at the Emirates and it is clear that his players want to do well for him whenever they step on the pitch.

The Spaniard was one of the leading players when he played and learned from one of the best managers on the planet, so we expect him to thrive as a gaffer.

