Fabregas visits Wilshere again to help with U18 duties

Cesc Fabregas has returned to Arsenal’s training ground to help Jack Wilshere groom the club’s U18 players.

The midfielder has a good relationship with Wilshere and had been there to help the former England international some months back.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals he has returned to the club as he takes some time out from playing for Serie B side Como.

It remains unclear if Fabregas wants to become a manager when he retires, but the former midfielder is a very experienced player and can be helpful to Wilshere in many ways.

Wilshere is doing a superb job as the club’s youth coach but knows he is still learning and would look for help wherever he can find it.

Fabregas has decided to help and will spend some days with the youth team before returning to Italy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be very inspiring for the youngsters that two former Arsenal players are coaching them and handing them tips to improve.

The smart ones among them will ask as many questions as possible to get clarity and improve themselves more.

Coming back to help will also be useful to Fabregas if he wants to pursue a managerial career in the future.

