Fabregas vs Vieira: Here is who Arsene Wenger picks

Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira are two of the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League and both players turned out for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger signed them at different times and the Frenchman was recently asked to choose a favourite.

Vieira was one of the first players to join the Gunners under his management and helped him stamp his foot on English football by winning the Premier League.

Fabregas joined them from Barcelona as a teenage star and transformed into one of the best midfielders in the world and is still playing for AS Monaco.

Wenger says that it was hard to pick between both players as he managed them, but admits that Vieira is the player that gave him some credit at the club since he signed the former Nice manager first.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS as quoted by Sun Sports, Wenger replied to Andy Gray on the question: “Well, Andy, they were both of my former players so that is very difficult.

“I always say, and I said that in my book, the guy that gave me time and credit at Arsenal was Patrick Vieira, because he was the first player I bought.

“And Fabregas was an exceptional football player. And still is, because he is still playing.”

Wenger’s Arsenal legacy goes beyond just signing players as he helped the Gunners go through an entire league season unbeaten in the 2003/2004 campaign.