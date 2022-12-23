Fabrice Muamba reveals how Henry looked after Arsenal’s youngsters

Former Arsenal academy player Fabrice Muamba has opened up on being at Arsenal when Thierry Henry was playing at the club, revealing how the Arsenal record scorer looked after the youngsters.

Henry is one of Arsenal’s legendary figures, and he was at the club between 1999 and 2007 and was one of the finest players on the planet at the time.

Arsenal has a good tradition of promoting young players to their first team, so they inevitably had an academy where players would be inspired to reach for greatness by watching the senior team members, just as it is now.

Muamba has now revealed Henry was a generous senior figure to the youngsters. He said via Star Sport:

“Thierry Henry and Ashley [Cole] would look after the young players and make you feel at home. Thierry always looked after young players. He would sort you out.

“Back then, he was one of the top five players in the world, and he would get a lot of free stuff from his sponsors. Sometimes he would have a whole box of Nike gear or a PlayStation and say you can have it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry was a top player, and this revelation shows he was also generous off the field as he was on it. No wonder he rarely had issues with fellow players.

He is now cutting his teeth as a manager, but it has been disappointing for him. Hopefully, he will get a new job soon and finally hit the ground running as a manager.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids