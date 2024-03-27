Fabrizio assures Arsenal fans that Viktor Gyokeres “is a player on their list”

Fabrizio Romano may have just provided a more sober update on Arsenal’s potential interest in Viktor Gyokeres. Over the last few weeks, report after report has led us to assume Gyokeres is Arsenal’s main striker target. However, Romano claims that may not be the case.
He says. Yes, Arsenal has done extensive scouting on the Sporting Lisbon goal machine, but they are still unsure if he is the striker they want. The Italian transfer guru believes Arsenal will still need to select who their top striker target is, and if it is Gyokeres, they will face the difficulty of paying his £86 million release clause while praying no other club beats them to the in-demand striker.
Romano revealed: “Viktor Gyokeres is a player Arsenal for monitoring; for sure, he’s a player who is on their list. Arsenal have still not decided who will be their main target for the summer; they will first hold internal talks to make that decision, but I’m told that their scouts have been in attendance multiple times to follow Gyokeres.
“The Swedish striker is having a fantastic season at Sporting; he’s made an incredible contribution, but his release clause is there, and it’s €100 million. We know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs—just look at Tottenham with Pedro Porro last January. I don’t see Sporting being flexible in negotiations, so it will be a tough one, but for sure Arsenal and other clubs in Europe have an interest, so Gyokeres will be part of the strikers domino this summer.”
Some Gooners may be disappointed by Romano’s update, but it is genuine. At the very least, it provides a clear picture of Arsenal’s position in the Gyokeres transfer race.
That being said, based on this update, Arsenal fans may be confident that by the time they decide on a top striker target, they will have made the proper choice.
Daniel O
ow can you get tickets for Man City v Arsenal?
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He is the same player he was at Coventry when we obviously did not consider him good enough for Arsenal even though he could have been acquired for around 15m.An opportunity missed I think?
Assuming the figures sin this report are broadly true, I suggest he will NOT be coming to us. There had been talk that we could land him for around£43-£50 mill, which would have been of interest.
But at the price in this report,it WONT happen!
A good player it appears, but with Santiago Gimenez price tag in our range, Arsenal would not miss a beat with capturing of the Mexican.
This is obviously the player to sign if we want to measure up with the big clubs. Each club has at least a striker of this magnitude.
Gyokeres must be top of the list until his owners make things harder with an inflated price.
We can also consider Gimenez because he is still young and will only get better under Arteta
I think and believe that Arsenal will sign a new top quality regular clinical finish goals scoring striker next summer.
But who that striker will be, will be subject to Arsenal finding the striker who suits Arteta’s system of playing the game. And of course whose signing fee Arsenal can afford to pay to sign him.
A number of top quality striker’s names have already been linked with Arsenal for their possible signing one out of the lots of them next summer. And I believe more names will still be linked with them for their signing.
So therefore, us Arsenal SHOULD exercise patience to wait to see what will in this regard happen next summer. When Arsenal make their choice to sign the new striker.
Before next summer transfer window becomes opened. Arsenal’s current priority and focus is to win the Epl and Ucl titles this season unfailingly. And I think us Gooners too SHOULD also in the timebeing prioritize our winning the title and Ucl this season. And focus out focus on them for Arsenal to win them all this season.