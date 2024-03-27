Fabrizio assures Arsenal fans that Viktor Gyokeres “is a player on their list”

Fabrizio Romano may have just provided a more sober update on Arsenal’s potential interest in Viktor Gyokeres. Over the last few weeks, report after report has led us to assume Gyokeres is Arsenal’s main striker target. However, Romano claims that may not be the case.

He says. Yes, Arsenal has done extensive scouting on the Sporting Lisbon goal machine, but they are still unsure if he is the striker they want. The Italian transfer guru believes Arsenal will still need to select who their top striker target is, and if it is Gyokeres, they will face the difficulty of paying his £86 million release clause while praying no other club beats them to the in-demand striker.

Romano revealed: “Viktor Gyokeres is a player Arsenal for monitoring; for sure, he’s a player who is on their list. Arsenal have still not decided who will be their main target for the summer; they will first hold internal talks to make that decision, but I’m told that their scouts have been in attendance multiple times to follow Gyokeres.

“The Swedish striker is having a fantastic season at Sporting; he’s made an incredible contribution, but his release clause is there, and it’s €100 million. We know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs—just look at Tottenham with Pedro Porro last January. I don’t see Sporting being flexible in negotiations, so it will be a tough one, but for sure Arsenal and other clubs in Europe have an interest, so Gyokeres will be part of the strikers domino this summer.”

Some Gooners may be disappointed by Romano’s update, but it is genuine. At the very least, it provides a clear picture of Arsenal’s position in the Gyokeres transfer race.

That being said, based on this update, Arsenal fans may be confident that by the time they decide on a top striker target, they will have made the proper choice.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…