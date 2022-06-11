Fabrizio confirms 5 year Arsenal contract for Brazilian – Deal signed

It certainly seems to appear that Arsenal’s technical Director Gaspar Edu is determined to fill Mikel Arteta’s squad with a Brazilian core, as Gabriel Jesus is still looking like he will be our marquee striker signing this summer.

And now the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Gunners have signed an agreement with Sao Paolo for the 19 year-old winger Marquinhos at the bargain price of just €3.5m, and he is set to be given a five year deal at the Emirates.

Marquinhos will join his compatriots Martinelli, Gabriel and hopefully Jesus in the Arsenal squad next season, and knowing Edu i think we can expect further Brazilian arrivals in the future.

Deal finally signed between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos. Everything completed on a permanent deal, €3.5m fee. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC Contract agreed until June 2027 for Marquinhos, born in 2003 and now set to be announced as new #AFC player. https://t.co/VdMSPsoW6N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Marquinhos will be quickly integrated into the Arsenal first team at 19 years of age, but it happened with Martinelli so who knows.

I bet Arteta can’t wait to get to see him in action in training…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – HOW WILL JESUS AND TIELEMANS FIT INTO THE ARSENAL TEAM?