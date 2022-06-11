Fabrizio confirms 5 year Arsenal contract for Brazilian – Deal signed

It certainly seems to appear that Arsenal’s technical Director Gaspar Edu is determined to fill Mikel Arteta’s squad with a Brazilian core, as Gabriel Jesus is still looking like he will be our marquee striker signing this summer.
And now the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Gunners have signed an agreement with Sao Paolo for the 19 year-old winger Marquinhos at the bargain price of just €3.5m, and he is set to be given a five year deal at the Emirates.
Marquinhos will join his compatriots Martinelli, Gabriel and hopefully Jesus in the Arsenal squad next season, and knowing Edu i think we can expect further Brazilian arrivals in the future.
Deal finally signed between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos. Everything completed on a permanent deal, €3.5m fee. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC
Contract agreed until June 2027 for Marquinhos, born in 2003 and now set to be announced as new #AFC player. https://t.co/VdMSPsoW6N
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022
It remains to be seen whether Marquinhos will be quickly integrated into the Arsenal first team at 19 years of age, but it happened with Martinelli so who knows.
I bet Arteta can’t wait to get to see him in action in training…
We need to look for these low budget signing in a hope that one of them could click . However we need to show ambition side by side by signing world class players. We have the golden opportunity to sign Jesus and Ganarby and Tillemans. If we fail to do so we may have to settle for 6 th place finish next season with a prospect of loosing Saka for a mere 30 million the following season
I can agree with that Sunny our rc4uitment team need to get working ASAP. Okay players are away on international duty at the moment with can cause a bit of a delay. But we need to have all our big targets in by the end of June at the very latest. The players need to train together and be given time to click before the season starts. Not starting the season in the same shambolic way we did last with 10-12 players missing (okay that was covid) playing players who were in their way out or players who we’d signed a week before.
Hello,we need to sign quality player because all this on ripe mango
can not do anything for the team we need player like Gabriel jusus,tilesman,gnabry so that team we be able to qualify for champions league nest year