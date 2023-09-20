Fabrizio confirms Arsenal and Chelsea interest in Ivan Toney

There were many raised eyebrows amongst Arsenal fans this summer when Mikel Arteta accepted the sale of Folarin Balogun but did not bring in another hot shot centre-forward to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. In fact Gooners were clamouring for a top of the range 20+ goals a season hitman like Erling Haaland.

But obviously Arteta did not feel so inclined, but now, according to Fabrizio Romano, it would appear that Ivan Toney may be his next priority signing, either in January, or next summer.

The transfer Guru posted today in his Daily Briefing on the CaughtOffside substack ……

My information is that Brentford know that the player wants to leave in 2024, we’ll have to see if that will be in January or next summer, but we know that Toney appointed a new agent because he wants to try a new experience at a top club.

Many clubs have asked about Toney, including Italian clubs, but staying in the Premier League is the priority of the player. Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, but also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal. Both clubs asked for information, let’s see if other clubs will join the race, but for the moment I can guarantee that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown this interest. Still, it’s important to clarify that Arsenal have not decided yet how they want to act in January in terms of strikers.

Of course, nothing will happen with Toney now, nothing will happen next week, it will take time to see the price tag and all the conditions of the deal, so fans need to be patient, because many things can happen on this story, but it is one to watch because the idea of the player is to try a new chapter in 2024.

Well, that is a very interesting news, as it seems that there are always going to be question marks over Eddie Nketiah‘s role as a consistentent goalscorer, and we would hardl have enough cover if either Jesus or Eddie get an injury, so it makes sense for me that Arteta should be considering this Premier League ready striker.

Who thinks Toney would be perfect for us?

