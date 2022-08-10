Arsenal News Arsenal Transfer News

Fabrizio confirms Arsenal defender is on his way to Serie A

Do you remember the old days when Arsenal fans wouldn’t believe any transfer rumours or ‘done deals’ unless they were in black and white on SkySports or the BBC, whereas nowadays we just wait for confirmation from David Ornstein or Fabrizio Romano before we believe anything.

There has never been any point in waiting for Arsenal to make an official announcement because we could be waiting days or weeks for an unveiling…

Well, Fabrizio has this morning again confirmed that an Arsenal player has got a “full agreement now reached” with Monza regarding a loan deal for Pablo Mari, with an option to buy if the Italian minnows don’t get relegated at the end of the season.

Romano tweeted…….

The Spaniard never became a settled starter at Arsenal due to injuries and Arteta’s decision to fortify the Arsenal defence with many new acquisitions after taking over as Arsenal boss, but after his excellent season at Udinese in the last campaign, I expected Mari to find a much better position this time around. At least he seems to like Italy and getting to play regularly is important to him, so I can only wish him well at his new club.

I’m sure he will do well….

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

