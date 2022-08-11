Fabrizio confirms Arsenal defender move is now “Official, Confirmed”

It has hardly been a secret that the Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has been on his way back to Italy after having had a successful season on loan at Udinese. but it has now been completely confirmed that he has joined Monza on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Romano tweeted just now…..

Official, confirmed. Pablo Marì has signed the contract as new Monza player – deal signed also between clubs with Arsenal. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Monza will cover full salary, then Arsenal will receive €5/6m fee in case Monza will remain in Serie A next season. pic.twitter.com/4jlfZVQ1vb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2022

There were very few Arsenal fans that expected to see him back in the Red & White again, especially as he told Radio Marca after going to Udinese, as quoted by Sports Witness: “I haven’t had any luck at Arsenal, but when I’ve been on the pitch, I think I’ve given a very good level. In the end, there comes a point where you have to make decisions.”

Well, the decision has been a long time coming, but all we can say is Good Luck in Italy, Pablo…..

I think that Arteta and Edu are now close to clearing out all the players that are surplus to requirements. Just a couple more to go I think……

———————————————————

