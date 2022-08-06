Fabrizio confirms Arsenal defender on his way to Italy

Looking at Arsenal’s defence yesterday we looked extremely strong, with yet another clean sheet after William Saliba’s addition to the Gunners back line.

And we still have Tierney and Tomiyasu yet to come to make us even stronger after their injuries, and Rob Holding waiting for his chances on the bench, so, to be fair, I can’t see the Spanish defender Pablo Mari getting much of a look in at all this season.

And it looks like he will get his wish for more regular game time after a successful second half of last season on loan at Udinese in Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Mari is “100%” on his way out of Arsenal, with both Hellas Verona and Monza keen on taking him back to Italy for the new season.

The transfer guru tweeted…..

Arsenal have received a new bid for Pablo Marì: Hellas Verona are offering permanent deal, Monza pushing for loan with obligation to buy in case they will stay in Serie A next season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Decision expected soon but Pablo Marì will 100% leave Arsenal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

Pablo Mari was useful when he played for Arsenal back in the dark days of Arteta’s first season in charge, but mostly due to injuries the Spaniard only actually made 19 appearances in his two years at the club, so he will be very happy to know he can go where he can play every week once again.

Good Luck Pablo!

