Fabrizio confirms Arsenal finally agreed 32.68 million deal for Mikel Merino with Real Sociedad

Arsenal has at last reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino for a fee that could rise to €38.5 million (£32 million). The 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Gunners in the coming days, finalizing a transfer that has been in the works for much of the summer. With just 12 months remaining on his contract at Sociedad, a move was anticipated, and Arsenal has now finally secured the highly-regarded midfielder.
Merino has agreed to personal terms on a four-year contract with Arsenal, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by an additional year. However, time is of the essence for Arsenal if they wish to have Merino available for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa. The club must complete his registration before the deadline at midday on Friday for that to happen although it is extremely unlikely.
🚨🔴⚪️ Mikel Merino to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Spanish midfielder to join Gunners.
€32m plus €5m add-ons with favorable payment terms. Contract until 2028.
Arsenal were closing in on Merino deal since end of July, Merino only wanted Arsenal.
🧘🏼♂️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0JjCeeBEO
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024
This signing represents Arsenal’s third signing of the summer transfer window. Earlier, David Raya’s loan move from Brentford was made permanent, and Riccardo Calafiori joined from Bologna. Merino’s arrival is seen as a key addition to Arsenal’s midfield, bringing experience and technical ability to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Merino’s absence from Real Sociedad’s lineup in their opening La Liga match fueled speculation of his imminent departure, which was later confirmed by Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil. With the deal now agreed, Merino is expected to head to London shortly to finalize the move and begin his new chapter with Arsenal.
At last!
Now can we buy a new forward to replace Nketiah please Mikel?
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Great news. This is a player for the now in terms of what he offers us in quality, experience and squad dept only for £28m without add ons (since we like been accurate only for when we sell our players), what a deal, impressive business from Arsenal even after all the delay with some thinking we might end up buying him for much more. We’ll done Edu.
But why did it take so long? Because we didn’t want to trigger his €65 million release clause the minute he agreed personal terms and Edu believed there was a better deal to be had with negotiation and patience.
Real Sociedad has twisted our arms, never mind we need him to strengthen the spine of our midfield.
Have been shouting for many moons, Arsenal needs another powerful midfielder among the ranks, not a striker
Arsenal have invested heavily on the left side of our attack, he may very well be our lowest laying midfielder when he gets his feet wet.
Maybe one last rolling of the dice could land us a winger, maybe in a loan form to keep Saka fresh
A very good transfer window thus far, getting a quality forward player (RW/Striker) before the end of August would make it a great one. Edu and Arteta consistently stirring us in the right direction.
Great news.
Merino is an exprienced player. He would be a good add up for our central midfiled
Is it Merino 8, Rice 6, or Rice 8 Merino 6?
Here’s my Technical question. Do they have to know before leaving the dressing room door, or can they freewheel during the game, as one steps up the other tucks in, and vice versa?
I’m thinking it’s Rice 6 and Merino 8 but possibly a double pivot where their positions change so that whoever goes forward the other stays back and vice versa, but it means the end of Partey of course.
Fact – Rice outstanding performance towards the end of the last campaign largely came when he move from the more conservative No 6 role to a more advanced No 8 position, both Jorginho and Partey operated as the deepest players in midfield three last season to free up the former West Ham man.
But Jorginho legs are long gone, Partey is a little older now and has to be treated with kids gloves.
It stands for good reasoning now , who best to take last season runner up another gear.
At six feet two he’s no chicken but it is at winning duel where the Spanish International excels .
So without a shadow of dout it got to be that no 6 role, moongirl
When it first broke out several months ago that Arsenal were interested in signing Martin Zubemendi, a fan here on JA expressed the wish that Arsenal rather went for Zubimendi’s midfield partner, Mikel Merino. I can’t remember who it was, but it now seems like that fan is not only about to get his wish, but that his statement at the time has become more of an unconscious prophesy fulfilled now.
Good signing if you ask me. Can potentially pair with any of Rice, Partey or Jorginho.
OT: All has just gone quiet about Reiss Nelson. Could it be the club have changed their mind about selling him? Maybe not only that he provides cover for Saka (especially in the less crucial games) but also to sustain the club’s home-grown complement of players.
Just thinking, though I wouldn’t be surprised if something suddenly pops up on the player tomorrow. Such is the nature of the transfer market.
I was glancing through a West Ham forum when Nelson was linked to them, and they were “Nah. He’d only be squad player not a starter ahead of our best 11 guys.” Probably true, but if Man City or another big club come calling next week for one of those current starters, West Ham could be relieved to see Nelson ready made and on the shelf. Watching Leicester on Monday, the young wide players look promising, but don’t look seasoned and ready to start every game, Nelson would be a fantastic buy for them with the TV millions. The managers already worked with Nelson at England level, I think the issue is merely what Nelson’s agent asked for as player wages.
Players like Nelson and Eddie could transform how everyone regard them, if they start 12 games on the trot, bang in a few goals and start playing high on confidence.
I reckon Arsenal might actually sign Lookman. He fits the description exactly for the back up cover needed. Question is has Lookman progressed from his previous experience of English football – young standout at Charlton, underwhelming at Fulham and especially Everton – to make an impact this time? It is possible to be a late bloomer and everyone asking, where have they been – such a rabbit from the hat signing would be a masterstroke. Having given that big build up, I’m not convinced by Lookman at all. For the final signing of window, I would bring Semih Kilicsoy here.
CorporateMan
Am not sure if i was the fan you are referring, but i was shocked how he went unnoticed despite doing so much of the dirty work.
Had mentioned both Merino and Zubimendi played well with Odegaard on loan, to the extent Real Madrid abruptly cut the Norwegian loan spell short in fear of strengthening a rival, surely Odegaard should know the Spaniards well from his spell at Real Sociedad, they were almost unplayable, he may very well have a hand in the whole affair.
There are add ons. See link https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40953156/arsenal-close-mikel-merino-deal-nketiah-forest-sources?device=featurephone
But this is still a very good deal. Merino is still in his prime. Arteta realised that using Havertz in midfield did not work. To be honest so did i. I think Havertz is too tall and is unable too transition play quick enough in that role. Turning defense into attack requires someone with a lower sense of gravity.
Merino will most likely take over the no 6 role Zhaka used to play. Rice will then take over the Partey position since its his final season with us. We should see a lot more magic from Martinelli now.
This deal might have sealed us some silverware in this campaign. I also dont think we need another centre forward. We are well covered upfront. Our goals scored last season is confirms this.
Yes, its not £30m plus add ons, it’s £28.4m plus £4.2m in performance based add ons. I also think that Partey is toast now.