Fabrizio confirms Arsenal finally agreed 32.68 million deal for Mikel Merino with Real Sociedad

Arsenal has at last reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino for a fee that could rise to €38.5 million (£32 million). The 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Gunners in the coming days, finalizing a transfer that has been in the works for much of the summer. With just 12 months remaining on his contract at Sociedad, a move was anticipated, and Arsenal has now finally secured the highly-regarded midfielder.

Merino has agreed to personal terms on a four-year contract with Arsenal, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by an additional year. However, time is of the essence for Arsenal if they wish to have Merino available for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa. The club must complete his registration before the deadline at midday on Friday for that to happen although it is extremely unlikely.

🚨🔴⚪️ Mikel Merino to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Spanish midfielder to join Gunners. €32m plus €5m add-ons with favorable payment terms. Contract until 2028. Arsenal were closing in on Merino deal since end of July, Merino only wanted Arsenal. 🧘🏼‍♂️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0JjCeeBEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

This signing represents Arsenal’s third signing of the summer transfer window. Earlier, David Raya’s loan move from Brentford was made permanent, and Riccardo Calafiori joined from Bologna. Merino’s arrival is seen as a key addition to Arsenal’s midfield, bringing experience and technical ability to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Merino’s absence from Real Sociedad’s lineup in their opening La Liga match fueled speculation of his imminent departure, which was later confirmed by Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil. With the deal now agreed, Merino is expected to head to London shortly to finalize the move and begin his new chapter with Arsenal.

At last!

Now can we buy a new forward to replace Nketiah please Mikel?

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…