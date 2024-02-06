Fabrizio confirms Arsenal have given a new contract to Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu set for new deal.

Fabrizio Romano has this morning confirmed that Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has agreed to sign a new contract with Arsenal to stay long term at the club. Both the Arsenal Board and Arteta were clear that they wanted the talented 25-year-old defender to stay at the club long term and be a part of the project Arteta and the club are building together.

This is massive news for Arsenal fans as he has quickly become a fan favourite and a key part of the squad in recent months. Although he just got back from an injury, he has been away with his country at the AFC Asian Cup and is set to return to London Colony after his country were unfortunately knocked out earlier than expected by Iran on the weekend.

There were rumours of Tomiyasu leaving in January with plenty of clubs seeming to be interested in the defender but according to Ramano he has chosen to stay with Arsenal and be a part of the journey and project that Arteta is undergoing. Fans did start to get a bit worried when reports were circulating of the defender maybe being open to a move, but he seems to have really come into his best under Arteta and will not doubt continue to improve.

Playing his international career at centre back, he’s been an integral part of the Japanese set up and it hasn’t taken him long to become a key part of Arsenal’s set up too, playing more of an inverted left back role under Arteta but is a versatile player and will strengthen what is already a strong Arsenal backline. He keeps himself composed and calm and seems to always be able to get out of a sticky situation. He’s well-disciplined and always put’s 100% on the pitch no matter what.

Personally, I’m delighted as Tomiyasu has become one of my favourite players recently, without him in the squad because of injury I began to worry a bit as he was holding down the left back position perfectly and not only that he was creating chances and finding ways to break through the lines of opposition midfields to create chances for his teammates and himself.

I’m happy we have been able to lock down such a talented player and at just 25-years-old he’s got plenty more in him to show and I like I’m sure many of you, cannot wait to watch him flourish further in Arsenal colours.

Hopefully we get the official announcement soon and will know all the ins and outs of the new deal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you happy with Tomiyasu signing a new deal?

Daisy Mae

