Fabrizio confirms Arsenal starlet’s one year loan deal

Talented Arsenal youngster set for Championship move

Arsenal’s Charlie Patino will move to Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan move.

The 18-year-old is earmarked for a big future by many in the industry and getting regular minutes in the men’s game will certainly prove to be invaluable for the player.

Several clubs across Europe were interested in taking Patino on a temporary basis. And it looks like Blackpool has beaten off serious competition for his signature.

The Hale End graduate who can play as a defensive, central and attacking midfielder, has made 47 appearances for the youth teams of the Gunners.

Deal completed for Charlie Patino to Blackpool. Been told Arsenal talent will undergo medical tests today in order to get the deal signed in the next hours, loan will be valid until June 2023. 🔴🤝 #AFC Patino has accepted the destination and he's now set to undergo medicals. pic.twitter.com/3r84sieB1z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

He has also been involved with the senior squad on two occasions, where he already has a goal on his debut to show for.

But in those two performances, it was clear that the England youth international wasn’t ready for a step up to Arsenal’s first team, just yet.

And therefore, it was decided that a loan move would be best for his development. A switch to a very physical and competitive Championship would prove to be a big challenge for Patino, who won’t be turning 19 until October of this month.

But it will definitely make him a better player.

Patino to Blackpool is an excellent move, really happy with this. Not only will he be exposed to the demands of English first team football, key for any young player looking to learn their trade, but Michael Appleton is in charge and he’s renowned for giving youth a chance. — RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) August 2, 2022

Even though Patino is an England youth international, he’s also eligible to appear for Spain. And I’m sure the Spanish federation would fight to claim rights over him, given that he’s highly regarded by people in the industry.

It now appears like the departure section has reached a new gear at London Colney. Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun have already departed the club.

Whereas Lucas Torreira and Pablo Mari appear close. A few more departures and then adding a midfielder and a winger on top of it would make this window a clear success.

Let’s see if the club is able to do just that in the next three weeks.

Yash Bisht