Fabrizio confirms “Arsenal were never” in race for Real Sociedad star

According to reports, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi could be joining Liverpool; the Merseyside club is eager to sanction his deal if the Spaniard accepts it, but this should not be a major issue for the Gooners.

Yes, Zubimendi was once a transfer target for Arsenal. However, in this summer transfer window, concluding that Arsenal has suffered a transfer blow due to his potential move to Liverpool is somewhat misleading.

In the winter of 2023, Mikel Arteta failed in his attempt to buy Caicedo. Instead, he turned to Zubimendi, but he refused to move to the Emirates Stadium, leading to the purchase of Jorginho. With Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and even Declan Rice remaining at the club, Arsenal aren’t looking to buy a 6. They’ve decided to go for an LCM; fascinatingly, Zubimendi’s Sociedad teammate, Mikel Merino, is to be signed to play the role.

In response to the Liverpool rumours, one may ask: What has emerged about Zubimendi at Arsenal?

European transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are not concerned by Liverpool’s move for Zubimendi; in fact, he reveals that this summer, they made no attempt to sign him.

“It’s important also to clarify that Arsenal were never negotiating for Zubimendi this summer, while I’ve never heard anything concrete about Man United so far,” said Romano in his daily briefing for CaughtOffside.

Zubimendi is an excellent midfielder with a bright future, but he, like Manuel Locateli and Dusan Vlahovic, passed up an opportunity to join Arsenal. We wish him the best of luck if he decides to move to Anfield.

