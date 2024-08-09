Fabrizio confirms “Arsenal were never” in race for Real Sociedad star

According to reports, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi could be joining Liverpool; the Merseyside club is eager to sanction his deal if the Spaniard accepts it, but this should not be a major issue for the Gooners.
Yes, Zubimendi was once a transfer target for Arsenal. However, in this summer transfer window, concluding that Arsenal has suffered a transfer blow due to his potential move to Liverpool is somewhat misleading.
In the winter of 2023, Mikel Arteta failed in his attempt to buy Caicedo. Instead, he turned to Zubimendi, but he refused to move to the Emirates Stadium, leading to the purchase of Jorginho. With Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and even Declan Rice remaining at the club, Arsenal aren’t looking to buy a 6. They’ve decided to go for an LCM; fascinatingly, Zubimendi’s Sociedad teammate, Mikel Merino, is to be signed to play the role.
In response to the Liverpool rumours, one may ask: What has emerged about Zubimendi at Arsenal?
European transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are not concerned by Liverpool’s move for Zubimendi; in fact, he reveals that this summer, they made no attempt to sign him.
“It’s important also to clarify that Arsenal were never negotiating for Zubimendi this summer, while I’ve never heard anything concrete about Man United so far,” said Romano in his daily briefing for CaughtOffside.
Zubimendi is an excellent midfielder with a bright future, but he, like Manuel Locateli and Dusan Vlahovic, passed up an opportunity to join Arsenal. We wish him the best of luck if he decides to move to Anfield.
But there’s a report today that Real Sociedad are not prepared to allow both Zubimendi and Merinio to leave. If correct and if Liverpool push ahead to sign Zubimendi where does that leave Arsenal’s pursuit of Merino?
It appears that Arsenal is now concerned that they could lose out on Merino are apparently scrambling to get a deal done. If they do lose out, they’ve only themselves to blame in my opinion as negotiations could have started some time ago.
I wouldnt worry about that. We activated zubimendis release clause last season and he didnt want to leave sociedad, and also spain. You have one midfielder that wants to go, and one that is very reticent about leaving. Which one do you think will leave?
Let’s hope so. From Arsenal’s point of view, I think that they need to get the Merino deal done and dusted asap just to be sure. It seems to have been dragging on for ages.
Of course, we don’t have all the facts, but to my liking, we are taking too long to sign Mirono. But more often than not, we seem to take so long with signing players that we open ourselves up for unforeseen events to change or effect our negation position.
Yes, it seems that way. Of course, no two transfers are alike and, say, Calafiori’s had special circumstances (with other clubs involved through sell-on clauses etc.) but Merino’s is fast becoming a saga in itself.
If you look at the news reports Chelsea seems to have signed about a team’s worth of players in this window already (well, almost) yet Arsenal is cranking up the machinery for their second. Perhaps they just have more people in the relevant department than us.
Why do Arsenal have to drag transfers, both incomings and outgoings, for this long? It is annoying. Edu and Arsenal appear indecisive with transfers and fond of recruiting players in areas well covered. Big Gab needed no competition, Martinelli and Trossard are fine on the left wing, White can cover for Saliba. Both they never see all these. Always looking to create competition at unnecessary areas while leaving the necessary areas uncovered. Without a good cover for Saka, Rice and a standing striker, MA can forget about the league crown already.
You made a frustration clamor looks like fact
It still sucks that we couldn’t persuade him to move to London yet Liverpool convinced him to move there. I believe he may have got a taste for winning from the Euros and that’s what has changed. He’s a terrific signing so well done pool