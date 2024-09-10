Fabrizio confirms Arsenal will not decide Fabio Vieira’s future until next summer

Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal with a lot of promise. Yes, his signing came as a surprise to many after the Gunners agreed to a deal worth roughly 40 million euros in July 2022, but based on his stats for the 2021-22 season (6 goals and 14 assists in 27 league games), many believed Arsenal had recruited the next Portuguese baller.

Unfortunately, after two seasons with the club, the playmaker had failed to establish himself in Arteta’s Arsenal lineup. Even though he showed glimpses of brilliance when given the opportunity, injuries and a lack of physicality hampered him, and he struggled to establish consistency. Despite this, many believed that the 2024–25 season would be Vieira’s final opportunity to salvage his Arsenal career.

Regrettably, the news of his return to FC Porto on a season-long loan dispelled those expectations. Back in Porto, the Portuguese star addressed the media and was open about his struggles to establish himself at Emirates Stadium. Though he is enthusiastic about returning and becoming a success, many who have heard what he has to say believe that his time at Arsenal may be about to end.

Those concerned about Vieira’s future will be relieved to know that Arsenal has yet to make a decision on him. According to Fabrizio Romano, the North Londoners simply want to see how his loan term at Porto goes before deciding what to do with him.

All the best Fabio! Kill it and come back stronger 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/KNvL8QouBC — SportsArenaTz (@SportsarenatzTz) September 8, 2024

Though he could not achieve the heights many expected of him, Vieira demonstrated the qualities of a top playmaker with those line-breaking passes that earned him the title of assist king when he left Porto and joined Arsenal. The goal is that he resurrects his career in Portugal and returns prepared to force his way into Arteta’s engine room.

Darren N

