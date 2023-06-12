Fabrizio confirms Arsenal’s interest in signing Gundogan

Now that it has been confirmed that Aston Villa have secured the signing of one of the best free-agent midfielders on offer this summer in Youri Tielemans, it would appear that Arsenal have set themselves a higher target in trying to persuade Ilkay Gundogan to be the next player to switch from Man City to the Emirates.

It was Fabrizio Romano who broke the news about Tielemans, and now today he has confirmed that the Gunners are in the running for Gundogan as well….

Ilkay Gündogan will make a decision on his future soon 🔵🇩🇪 #MCFC ◉ Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option. ◉ Barcelona offer three year deal. ◉ Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January. ◉ Arsenal are also interested and informed. pic.twitter.com/6PMIz7TVEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

It was hardly the best kept secret as our very own Per Mertesacker has already made it clear that Mikel Arteta is definitely in the mix, and may even be favourite, due to Gundogan’s previous association with the boss, not to mention Jesus and Zinchenko.

Mertesacker said (in the Metro): ‘I think the clubs are queuing.

‘Because [Mikel] Arteta knows him and we probably haven’t broken off contact, we’re in a good position.

‘I think he’ll let it all sink in first and then choose from one of the four clubs.”

Now that Gundogan has won every accolade possible at Man City, he may well decide it is time for a new challenge, and why not with Arsenal and his old coach Arteta, who are obviously going places ….

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…