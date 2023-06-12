Fabrizio confirms Arsenal’s interest in signing Gundogan

Now that it has been confirmed that Aston Villa have secured the signing of one of the best free-agent midfielders on offer this summer in Youri Tielemans, it would appear that Arsenal have set themselves a higher target in trying to persuade Ilkay Gundogan to be the next player to switch from Man City to the Emirates.
It was Fabrizio Romano who broke the news about Tielemans, and now today he has confirmed that the Gunners are in the running for Gundogan as well….
Ilkay Gündogan will make a decision on his future soon 🔵🇩🇪 #MCFC
◉ Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option.
◉ Barcelona offer three year deal.
◉ Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January.
◉ Arsenal are also interested and informed. pic.twitter.com/6PMIz7TVEJ
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023
It was hardly the best kept secret as our very own Per Mertesacker has already made it clear that Mikel Arteta is definitely in the mix, and may even be favourite, due to Gundogan’s previous association with the boss, not to mention Jesus and Zinchenko.
Mertesacker said (in the Metro): ‘I think the clubs are queuing.
‘Because [Mikel] Arteta knows him and we probably haven’t broken off contact, we’re in a good position.
‘I think he’ll let it all sink in first and then choose from one of the four clubs.”
Now that Gundogan has won every accolade possible at Man City, he may well decide it is time for a new challenge, and why not with Arsenal and his old coach Arteta, who are obviously going places ….
Never going to happen. Arsenal usually get their OAP’s from Chelsea!. Come on guys, we just let Xhaka go because of his age and wages. The only chance of Edu acquiring Gundogan at 32 years old, will be to offload Jorginho, otherwise it’s like Dads Army in midfield!// We need younger midfielders that have high energy and skill. With that being said, sorry guys but once again. “”// Forget Rice and Caicedo. I’ve watched them both play. They may win one or, at a stretch 2 tackles during a game and make simple passes sideways and backwards. Hardly adventurous or positive. They do however make them selves available to receive the ball, but so do our defenders. They are hardly worth more than £50 million each. I would forget those 2 over priced players and invest £120 million in Jude Bellingham. He would make a real difference and he’s worth the money, and he is a lot younger. If you kept him for 7 years and then sold him, with inflation you would easily get your money back and probably earn a profit on him. Win Win. Edu, please read this and put your business head on. You will get a world class player and make a profit on him. No brainer. Imaging Jude Bellingham playing for Arsenal as a box to box player or a DFM. Aim higher guys, while we have the funds availabe, get only “The Worlds Best” to beat the best.