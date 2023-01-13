Fabrizio confirms Arsenal’s latest enormous bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk

It looks like the Mudryk to Arsenal saga is now approaching the end-game, with the latest news from Fabrizio Romano confirming Arsenal’s latest bid and that we are all simply waiting for Shakhtar to finally agree to the terms.

Romano tweeted just now….

Arsenal new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk has €70m guaranteed fee, as revealed yesterday — understand bonuses are close to €20/25m. 🚨⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC Waiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them. 🎥 More: https://t.co/4eHUUf1rnF pic.twitter.com/6lpwVl6i6S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

Well this really needs to be settled as quickly as possible. It has simply been going on for far too long as far as I’m concerned, so it is about time us Gunners were put out of our misery.

It is obvious that the Ukranian side are trying to squeeze every last penny out of Arsenal, knowing that the talks have gone much too far for us to back out now.

I personally think they are being a little bit too greedy for my liking, but if Mudryk turns out to be as good as everyone thinks he is, and helps us to win the Premier League, it will be worth all the hassle, won’t it?

