Fabrizio confirms Arsenal’s latest enormous bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk

It looks like the Mudryk to Arsenal saga is now approaching the end-game, with the latest news from Fabrizio Romano confirming Arsenal’s latest bid and that we are all simply waiting for Shakhtar to finally agree to the terms.
Romano tweeted just now….
Arsenal new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk has €70m guaranteed fee, as revealed yesterday — understand bonuses are close to €20/25m. 🚨⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC
Waiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them.
🎥 More: https://t.co/4eHUUf1rnF pic.twitter.com/6lpwVl6i6S
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023
Well this really needs to be settled as quickly as possible. It has simply been going on for far too long as far as I’m concerned, so it is about time us Gunners were put out of our misery.
It is obvious that the Ukranian side are trying to squeeze every last penny out of Arsenal, knowing that the talks have gone much too far for us to back out now.
I personally think they are being a little bit too greedy for my liking, but if Mudryk turns out to be as good as everyone thinks he is, and helps us to win the Premier League, it will be worth all the hassle, won’t it?
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Odegaard on Arsenal fans, Legends and making History
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
I’m not sure I’m particularly happy about this deal. It sounds too expensive for my liking.
Let’s just hope Arteta’s seen enough of Mudryk to be persuaded that he’s worth all that money. I also hope we were not harried by Chelsea’s reported interest to pay over the board for the player.
That’s how Napoli made us overpay for Pepe.
I have to agree here. I am really concerned paying so much for someone whose played around 50 games in the Ukrainian league. Of course,Arteta & Edu up to now have made shrewd & very good signings so of course we have to trust their judgement. Fingers toes & eyes crossed its a success story.
I want us to walk away from this deal if Shaktar try to introduce or edit “addendums” in the proposed structure like they’ve been doing. They’ve been taking Edu in circles while hawking Mudryk to the chavs against his wishes just to push the price up.
Not going just off what happened last night, but reading the background to Joao Felix, his temperament etc, he just doesn’t seem like the sort of person Arteta would want, so I doubt we were ever serious about him, despite press reports.
Arsenal later paid close to or what they were told to pay after weeks… Cost us the 2 points with Newcastle game that needed flesh legs.. later settling to pay for what they were told…. Trash,, should have been done this deal earlier before the spurs game,, but I’m doubtful the lad will have time to feature in the game,, cos anything short of 3 points over there,,,we’re at risk
When did all the Arsenal fans turn into Accountants ffs?Sometimes on occasion you pay over the odds for the right player.Its a fact of footballOUR only concern should be if he turns out worth it.
This is a risk worth taking
If Arsenal pay 70 M + add-ons for Mudryk, I don’t think they will make big purchases in the summer. They’d probably just sign a couple of free agents
Let’s see how good he will be, compared to Mbappe and Neymar. Hopefully he will play on the left wing and won’t be forced to play on the right side as William was
Willian’s performance at Fulham showed that he played the wrong role at Arsenal. I always said he didn’t have the pace to play RW anymore, but he was still very skilled for the left wing or central position