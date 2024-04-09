At last! Fabrizio confirms Arteta is set to extend his Arsenal contract “100% focused and happy”

Fabrizio Romano, a European transfer expert, has just revealed some great news about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Speaking on Men in Blazers, the Italian journalist reported that Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta have planned talks about offering the Spaniard a long-term deal.

Romano insists that both parties —the club and Mikel Arteta and his entourage— are eager for the contract extension negotiations to succeed. “Full focus on Arsenal, and this is why the expectation is for Arsenal and Arteta to discuss a new long-term contract very soon, because it’s a priority for all parties involved to continue together,” said Romano on the Meninblazers.

Mikel Arteta has been a revelation for the Arsenal team. The club could have fired him during the challenging first few seasons, but they chose to retain and support him, and they are now reaping the benefits. Under his leadership and vision, the Gunners regained their competitive edge and are currently leading the title race.

With Mikel Arteta, most of us Arsenal fans can finally dare to dream and believe we can win anything. In fact, some of us are convinced that this time we will win both the Champions League and the Premier League.

With this new deal to prolong his existing contract, which was set to expire next year, Arsenal fans can be confident that Arteta’s project will not be disrupted. There were concerns that a team like Barcelona, which is seeking their next manager, would approach him, but Romano dispelled these rumours, saying, “Arteta never considered any discussion of talk with Barcelona, and not just with Barca; Arteta 100% focused and happy with Arsenal. So I think this is the best news for Arsenal fans. The connection between Arteta, the director Edu, the owners, the players, the staff; everything is perfect. Really.

“This is a wonderful project; all the people that are involved are 100% involved for the present and future. Arteta is not even discussing with other clubs, was never close or in talks with Barcelona.”

Arteta is happy at Arsenal, and we are pleased with him. Long may his great job at the Emirates Stadium continue.

