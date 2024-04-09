At last! Fabrizio confirms Arteta is set to extend his Arsenal contract “100% focused and happy”

Fabrizio Romano, a European transfer expert, has just revealed some great news about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Speaking on Men in Blazers, the Italian journalist reported that Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta have planned talks about offering the Spaniard a long-term deal.
Romano insists that both parties —the club and Mikel Arteta and his entourage— are eager for the contract extension negotiations to succeed. “Full focus on Arsenal, and this is why the expectation is for Arsenal and Arteta to discuss a new long-term contract very soon, because it’s a priority for all parties involved to continue together,” said Romano on the Meninblazers.
Mikel Arteta has been a revelation for the Arsenal team. The club could have fired him during the challenging first few seasons, but they chose to retain and support him, and they are now reaping the benefits. Under his leadership and vision, the Gunners regained their competitive edge and are currently leading the title race.
With Mikel Arteta, most of us Arsenal fans can finally dare to dream and believe we can win anything. In fact, some of us are convinced that this time we will win both the Champions League and the Premier League.
With this new deal to prolong his existing contract, which was set to expire next year, Arsenal fans can be confident that Arteta’s project will not be disrupted. There were concerns that a team like Barcelona, which is seeking their next manager, would approach him, but Romano dispelled these rumours, saying, “Arteta never considered any discussion of talk with Barcelona, and not just with Barca; Arteta 100% focused and happy with Arsenal. So I think this is the best news for Arsenal fans. The connection between Arteta, the director Edu, the owners, the players, the staff; everything is perfect. Really.
“This is a wonderful project; all the people that are involved are 100% involved for the present and future. Arteta is not even discussing with other clubs, was never close or in talks with Barcelona.”
Arteta is happy at Arsenal, and we are pleased with him. Long may his great job at the Emirates Stadium continue.
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Wish they would wait on this until the end of the season ,didn’t this happen 3 years ago when we were chasing top 4 only to be all cute and announce his new contract then we blew it and finished 5th .
Fair enough if we win a trophy then I’ll be more than happy but until then surely he hasn’t earned a new one ,and I would imagine another hefty pay rise .
Cannot keep spending money for no return on the field .
Agreed, to the surprise of no one. While I don’t want him sacked I too don’t think he has earned a long term contract.
Into his 5th year with a lot spent and still no trophy. If he doesn’t win one of either still in contention, they should let him prove he can win something in the last year before extending long term.
We are in good place, we have come a long way, we are serious contenders now but until we lift the trophy it’s not all that. Even more so because he didn’t make this squad from nothing or from average players. It has been bought dearly.
I don’t hate the man and I am sure he is close to win the big one but it’s a cold hard fact that he hasn’t yet to reach that finish line.
So we should hold ourselves from celebrating him as if he has won three consecutive trebles or three consecutive invincibles.
We might have ourselves either Liverpool Klopp or a Spurs Pochettino. One showed promise and won things, the other showed promise and left it at that.
Come on mate, how can u say he has won nothing
Hasn’t he won the FA cup and community shield?
Qualified us for the champions league,n is pushing us to win the league.Why do you expect the club to delay giving him a new long term contract?
He deserved it,he has worked so hard for it pls
Arteta would’ve won EPL if Guardiola didn’t manage an oil club in England, so Arsenal had better extend his contract before another big club snatch him
There is no point in getting carried away over this conjecture. Let’s wait until the club confirms it.
I’m not worried at all, he obviously will sign sooner or later
Best news since slice bread, the signing would send a strong message throughout the league.
With the legendary Jergen Klopp slated to leave at the end of the current campaign and the uncertainty of Pep Guarrdiola with pending charges hanging over the champions head, there may never be a better time to strike the rod.
Despite the now tiny few who even NOW desperately refuse to allow MA the accolade he so obviously deserves as an undoubted special and top class manager, it was obvious for a long time past already, that this new contract offer was 100% certain to happen. The only uncertain matter was the exact timing of when it was offered.
Well now we know and speaking for myself and I STRONGLY believe also the vast majority of fair minded Gooners, THIS IS A DAY TO BE CELEBRATED BY ALL, save that tiny, stubborn, few!
Some people just love to identify as AI models. Biased and full of hidden agendas.
At this point, if anyone take pride in being an Arsenal fan and also thinks Mikel doesn’t deserve the contract extension in light of “…haven’t won a trophy yet” or “no return on the field”, is clearly trying too hard not be proven wrong because they are set out to be soon. They are pleading for the case to be dismissed before they could lose it and even worse, have to admit it to the people that they were wrong. It’s egotistical and desperate really. If being on par with such giants such as Man city and Liverpool, and even besting them in terms of performance as the stats have shown this season, doesn’t give them the idea that Arsenal are moving in great decision and they would rather choose to have the change in management and alter or kill the momentum and culture, mentality and grit, giving a sorry excuse of “No trophy”, then they are really insufferable and really desire worse for Arsenal so they can complain endlessly. That’s why I always approach commentary on football as just guesses and opinions on my part as I can’t think of myself as knowing more about football as people who have really invested time and effort in playing and learning the game. Basically, anyone who doesn’t have the skin in the game, should take their opinion seriously, so much so that they would rather wish for the clubs they are a “fan” of so they could be proven right.
*shouldnt take their opinion seriously..
I’m sure that nothing’s been finalized yet jon. The article says “talks about offering”, which is just saying that negotiations are to start.
Great news. Looking forward to Arteta returning the club to the glory days.