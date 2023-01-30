Fabrizio confirms Brighton have signed a new midfielder – Caicedo replacement?

These rumours about Arsenal signing Brighton’s midfielder Moises Caicedo still look to be on the cards, despite the Seasgulls banning Caicedo from training and rejecting Arsenal’s second big money bid for the Ecuadorian last night.

in case it doesn’t go through, or Brighton demand too much money, then I sincerely hope that Arteta and Edu have got a backup ready to go, because it is imperative that we get some sort of midfielder into the squad this January.

But the chances of the deal going through has suddenly increased, as just now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Seasulls have just sealed a deal for a Swedish midfielder by the name of Yasin Ayari, a 19 year-old who already has two caps for Sweden under his belt…

Swedish talent Yasin Ayari has signed as new Brighton player on €6m deal from AIK, done and completed 🔵🇸🇪 #BHAFC Been told contract will be valid until June 2027 — medical completed too. pic.twitter.com/GXGCpOlWiT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Ayari looks to be the type of player that Arsenal would target in terms of his age and potential, and going by past form, the Gunners will probably be bidding 50 million for him in a few years time!

