Fabrizio confirms David Raya is joining Arsenal – “It’s done”

Brentford’s Spanish footballer David Raya is on the brink of undergoing a medical examination at Arsenal this week, as a substantial £30 million transfer agreement has been reached with Brentford, according to the respected transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Raya’s potential move to North London has been a recurring topic recently, and formal negotiations between Arsenal and Brentford were initiated the previous week. Romano has revealed that the two parties have now found common ground, with Arsenal committing to a £30 million fee encompassing additional performance-related bonuses in exchange for the 27-year-old’s services.

David Raya will complete medical tests as new Arsenal player in 24/48h — as documents are being prepared 🔴⚪️ Deal sealed earlier this afternoon, it’s done. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Having already settled on the terms of his personal contract, Raya is poised to undergo a medical assessment this week. Both clubs are diligently preparing the necessary paperwork to finalize the transaction. Raya, renowned for his adept ball-handling skills, is anticipated to sign a five-year contract extension until 2028, coupled with an optional additional year.

Previously, Arsenal’s initial offer of £23 million had been rejected by Brentford. However, a breakthrough has finally been achieved between the two sides. Raya had been previously linked to potential transfers to Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

However, both clubs eventually withdrew their interest. Tottenham secured Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, while Bayern Munich continues to search for a goalkeeper.

The momentum of Raya’s transfer gained impetus following Arsenal’s parallel agreement with Nottingham Forest for the transfer of Matt Turner. Turner had served as a backup goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale during the last season but Arteta never seemed to be convinced of his talent.

BREAKING! Nottingham Forest announce the signing of Matt Turner from Arsenal in a deal worth £10m. ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/683fco91Pj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2023

Jack Anderson

