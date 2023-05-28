Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Fabrizio confirms Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal today – Mount to replace him?

As per European transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Granit Xhaka will be playing his last game as a Gunner at the Emirates on Sunday against Wolves. The Italian says, “Granit Xhaka, expected to play his final game as an Arsenal player on Sunday, then he will complete his permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen. Final details to be sorted next week, but deal almost agreed as revealed two weeks ago.”

Upon his departure, Arteta should find someone capable enough to replace him. As per Arsenal legend Tony Cascarino, this replacement could be Mason Mount. Mount is being linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge; there has yet to be progress in the Blues’ move to tie him to a new deal, and many expect him to be sold if he doesn’t agree to a new contract. A host of clubs want him, and Arsenal is among them. Man United was recently dubbed the favourite for his signature, but Cascarino tells Arteta why he ought to beat Man United to the Chelsea playmaker.

Cascarino said in the Times, “I personally think he would be a great replacement for Granit Xhaka at Arsenal, because I love Mount as an attacking midfielder. His goal record tells you that he loves to play from slightly deeper positions, but he always strives to get into the 18-yard box He’s tenacious with high energy, although he’s not the quickest.”

With Xhaka’s departure, Arsenal will be losing a key enforcer of their style of play. How they move on past Xhaka may impact Arteta’s project going forward.

Is Mount the player to effortlessly replace him?

