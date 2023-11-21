Fabrizio confirms no talks on a new Arsenal contract for Jorginho at the moment

Many Arsenal fans were unsure if they should have signed Jorginho for around £12 million. How does one move from trying to sign Moises Caicedo to signing Jorginho? (Were there no other options?)

Even so, Jorginho has done everything in his power to capture the hearts of Arsenal fans in recent months. Fortunately, if his recent performances have demonstrated anything, it is that he is a player Mikel Arteta can rely on to carry out his strategy on the field. He has thrived as a No. 6 as well as an on-field coach. Arteta has leaned on the Italian in crucial games this season, using him to relieve Rice’s defensive duties, allowing the ex-Hammer to freely express himself on the pitch.

And, with his impact at the Emirates beginning to be felt, there have been calls for Arsenal to consider his long-term future. The former Blue is poised to become a free agent next summer, and there is speculation that a few teams would be willing to snap him up.

But Fabrizio Romano, the transfer guru has addressed Jorginho’s Arsenal situation in an update on his Caught Offside column , noting that while there haven’t been talks over a new deal between Jorginho and Arsenal, he understands Mikel Arteta depends on him and needs him as part of his squad, which may lead Arsenal to consider securing his long-term future at the club, but not at this moment in time.

Romano wrote, “Jorginho’s agent has also spoken about the player’s future, suggesting contract talks are at a standstill,”

“However, my understanding is that there were never talks over a new deal – he joined eight months ago, so it was never a serious topic.

“He’s part of the rotations at Arsenal, and no changes are expected; also, with Partey injured, Arsenal and Arteta need him as part of their squad.”

Do you believe Jorginho will sign a new contract this summer or will Arsenal be targeting a younger replacement?

Daniel O

