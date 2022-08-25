Fabrizio confirms Nicolas Pepe medical going ahead today

The possibility of Pepe leaving Arsenal has been discussed for the last couple of summers, and to be fair it should have happened a year ago, but his exorbitant wages and transfer fee have made it very difficult to find a buyer.
But now it seems that a deal with Nice in Ligue 1 is as good as done now, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Ivorian winger will be having a medical in France today.
Nicolas Pépé has reduced his salary in order to make Nice move possible. French club will cover main part of his wages, green light arrived and documents ready with Arsenal. 🚨🔴 #AFC
Medical tests will take place in the next 24h, on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5qhREvKbeR
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022
I would think the 27 year-old will be desparate to get some regular playing time, sonsidering he was considered one of the stars of Ligue 1 just a few seasons ago, and he simply needs to get his career back on track, so it is no wonder he has agreed to take a cut in wages to escape from the Emirates…
But more importantly for the Gunners, this will hopefully mean that Arsenal can now find a replacement to act as a backup for Saka, who doesn’t seem to have quite got into his stride yet this season.
The transfer window is far from over….
