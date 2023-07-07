Fabrizio confirms Salib’s new 4-year contract – At last Arsenal fans can relax

Arsenal has made a significant stride in their summer activities by securing William Saliba’s commitment to a fresh four-year contract, as announced by Fabrizio Romano in the last hour on Twitter….

🚨 EXCL: big day for Arsenal as William Saliba signs his new long term contract valid until June 2027. It’s finally done and sealed. Saliba accepted the proposal in June — documents are finally signed, today is the day. It will also include an option until 2028. 🔴⚪️✍🏻 #AFC pic.twitter.com/GTxUO3OUl2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

The talented French defender has been in talks with the club after a remarkable season, and there were initial concerns about his future when he turned down an initial contract offer, which reportedly caught Arsenal off guard due to his lofty demands.

Saliba’s impressive performances for Arsenal in the previous season had left fans anxious, as negotiations dragged on without a breakthrough. However, the persistence of both parties has paid off, culminating in the successful conclusion of a new deal. This development signals Arsenal’s commitment to retaining the young defender and capitalizing on his potential.

Saliba, who joined Arsenal in 2019, is highly regarded for his technical abilities, composure, and defensive prowess. Despite not featuring prominently for the Gunners in recent seasons, he showcased his talent during loan spells at Saint-Étienne and Nice. Arsenal is optimistic about Saliba’s long-term prospects and is keen to integrate him further into their future first-team plans.

Arsenal are now certainly building a quality squad capable of challenging for domestic and European honors in the upcoming season and for many years to come.

