Fabrizio confirms that Cedric Soares (and maybe Elneny) will leave Arsenal this winter

Cedric Soares could finally be leaving Arsenal. The Portuguese fullback was anticipated to depart Arsenal last summer, but no club stepped forward to sign him.

He remained at the Emirates for the first half of the season, but he has had little game time (he featured 60 minutes versus PSV and 4 minutes versus Brentford in the Carabao Cup); Ben White’s excellence has prevented him from breaking into the Arsenal squad. So it is encouraging to hear that Besiktas is getting close to signing Soares, whose contract expires in the summer, and now Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that is interest from more than one club. “He will leave.” Romano told GMS.

“This is the expectation, and they’re looking at solutions, whether it’s something in Spain or Turkey. So, they’re waiting for the best solution, even the player, and then we will see in the next few days, but I see Soares leaving.

“For Elneny, there is interest from Besiktas and other clubs, alongside interest from Saudi Arabia. So, I think it’s a possibility for him to go.”

Though harsh, I feel that a player who does not play much but earns £75,000 a week is a waste of money for the club.

Soares’ departure may undoubtedly benefit Arsenal. It may free up some finances from his huge wage bill, and his sale may generate funds to assist Arsenal in completing key signings that are critical if they are to have a good squad to compete for the league title.

Arsenal is thought to be interested in signing a left back and a clinical striker this winter transfer window. It may be difficult to close permanent deals, so I believe loan deals are something Gooners can look forward to unless the Gunners make a surprising lucrative sale.

Sam P

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…