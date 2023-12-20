Fabrizio confirms that despite much interest in Nketiah, Arsenal “are not desperate to sell”

With speculation of Arsenal bringing in a striker during the winter transfer window, some believe Eddie Nketiah’s days at the Emirates are numbered. He is expected to make way for the new No. 9.

For those who were worried that Arsenal would allow a bright prospect like Nketiah to go, only for him to explode elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has a crucial update for you. The Italian transfer specialist suggests that Eddie Nketiah will likely still be a Gunner come February.

He claims the Gunners are aware of outside interest in their No. 14, but they are not keen to let him leave and may only be compelled to let him go if a suitable deal for his services comes their way.

“There is speculation again about Eddie Nketiah’s future at Arsenal. Interest has always been there from 5-6 Premier League clubs, and I’m told also Bundesliga clubs — it’s normal as Eddie is a very good striker,” Romano said in his Caught Offside column.

“But Arsenal are still happy with Nketiah; there are currently no concrete or advanced negotiations. I think it could only change with a very important proposal, but at this stage, Arsenal are not desperate to sell Nketiah. At all.”

I believe Arsenal would be prudent to keep Nketiah even if they were able to recruit another elite striker. Injuries may strike in attack, and having three striker options may help Arsenal traverse the three difficult tournament – the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup – that they must play in the second half of this season. If Nketiah is dissatisfied with his status, he should be free to depart in the summer after assisting Arsenal in winning a few trophies.

Why would Nketiah even want to leave with the prospect of a few winners medals at the end of the season?

Sam P

