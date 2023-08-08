Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Fabrizio confirms that Monaco have joined Inter Milan in bidding war for Arsenal’s Balogun

Inter Milan is currently directing its attention towards securing the services of Arsenal’s wantaway striker Folarin Balogun. However, their pursuit is encountering significant competition from Monaco, a football club renowned for its opulence, prestige, and notable achievements in the French Ligue 1, with a proud history of bringing young talents to maturity.

Recent reports indicate that Arsenal is displaying a reluctance to part ways with Balogun, a player they hold in high regard. This sentiment is evidenced by Arsenal’s swift dismissal of AS Monaco’s initial advances aimed at acquiring Balogun’s services. Monaco’s initial informal proposition, which was conveyed verbally following a friendly match, was met with a resounding rejection. Subsequently, a formal written entreaty from Monaco met a similar fate.

However, the landscape of football is characterized by its dynamic nature, with circumstances altering rapidly. In this context, Monaco’s pursuit of the 22-year-old talent, Folarin Balogun, has not waned, and Monaco’s interest may force them to increase their own offer for the youngster.

The football club known as the Nerazzurri has been diligently seeking an appropriate center forward subsequent to their recent decision to part ways with Romelu Lukaku. Their exploration of potential candidates has encompassed names such as Gianluca Scamacca and Alvaro Morata, but they have now settled on Balogun as their primary objective for reinforcement, and is optimistically anticipating that Arsenal may be amenable to a concession on the player’s valuation of €50 million but now Monaco has entered the scene with a preliminary proposition they may have to reconsider.

Fabrizio Romano have emphasized that Monaco is in the process of formulating a new offer for Balogun, which I am sure will be music to the ears of Arteta and Edu….

  1. Arsenal could make life easier for both, put Balogun on a season long loan with an obligation to buy for £50 mill with a built in buy back clause.

    Neither should refuse such a mouth watering deal, let the player then decide.

