Fabrizio confirms Trossard to Arsenal deal for 27million – Here we go!

Well, this transfer has been done and dusted quicker than it takes Mykhailo Mudryk to write and instagram post about how much he’s always loved Chelsea!
It was rumoured this morning that the Gunners were in talks with Brighton over taking the out of favour forward to the Emirates, and barely six hours later we hear that he is being lined up for his medical! Full agreement with Brighton, personal terms sorted, contracts being prepared…. What’s going on LOL!
Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmed 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC
Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. pic.twitter.com/O1IrrAFkVo
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023
So here it is, we have a much cheaper forward that is Premier League-proven and far more experienced of English football than Mudryk, so as far as I’m concerned we have probably got lucky by missing out on the Ukranian.
The good news is that Trossard worked with Airport Alnert for year previously so it shouldn’t take him long to settle in, and he won’t even have to move house living down on the South Coast.
So, WELCOME TO ARSENAL!
All things considered, looks like Mudryk was a smokescreen to trap Chelsea to overpay lol.
Very good deal this one. Great signing!
I did wonder that myself – but it seemed too much of a conspiracy theory? 🙂
Well, I did mention the other day that I thought we’d played Chelsea. Serves them right
I think it is a sensible signing. Fee is not that high and a player that I believe will help us in difficult moments this season and beyond.
Great addition. Can play on both planks.
Caution caution caution.
Until it’s confirmed on our official website, let’s wait.
I seem to remember an article on JA, talking about our NEXT signing… as we had already got Mudryk!!!
If it does become official – an excellent signing and for a reasonable price – well done MA and Edu.
We never saw “here we go” from Fabrizio on Mudryk though. I believe it’s real this time.
I think it’s done Ken
Apparently having medical now and should be registered for Man Utd on Sunday if all paperwork sealed by 12 pm tomorrow .
Looks like it DK……. not official though.
Terrible signing we have signed the worst possible Brighton player mind you I thought that about Ben white but he has been sensational since he came but with trossard I’m not convinced. I would of liked us to put a bid in for zaha and rice
This so exellent. This is a sensible fee that indicates future in someone although he’s 28yrs. But here we are, we should get atleast a strike to replace nkietiah coz i don’t trust him in man united clash on sunday so they should get him before
It’s o. SKY SPORTS…so its official
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/30964/12790382/leandro-trossard-to-arsenal-gunners-agree-27m-deal-with-brighton-for-belgian-attacker
IMO it’s wise and a very good signing. Trossard is in his prime, a flexible attacker,. He is a PL-player, no waste of time to adapt, and can score vital goals for us. Can’t wait to see him shine for Arsenal. Now Arteta has a needed rotation option in our attack. That’s very important for Arsenal.
Great to watch with the ball at his feet aswell ,got some nifty tricks in his repertoire.
Good signing IMO ,everytime I’ve watched Brighton he as always stood out and he’s been pretty good the first half of this season .
27 million could be a steal .
OT Chelsea just spent another 30 million on the impressive lad from PSV ,deep deep pockets at SB
I wouldn’t say we got lucky losing Mudryk but this is a very decent signing. I think he will be very useful for us upfront and he will give us goals for sure.
Reported on BBC as “£21m plus add-ons”.
At £21m this makes my reservations much less than they were. If it doesn’t work out then the loss is probably not that great.
The speed personal terms were agreed (reported to have been sorted out long before the fee was agreed between the clubs) suggests that they’re not too bad either.
And the kid wasn’t in much of a position to negotiate tbh – if you’ve got to leave your existing club and the league leaders want you… don’t you take whatever you can get and hope to do well and negotiate a better deal later (hopefully with a PL and/or EL winner’s medal in your pocket)?
Has anyone seen any detail on the personal terms?
IDKWIC How very much I appreciate logical thinking and the sensible analysis that being logical then brings.
Your post makes perfect sense!
BTW it shows how quickly our guys move when the other parties are sensible.
Those people posting stuff recently about “Arsenal needs to act quicker” and “should keep our targets quiet” really need a reality check.
I hope, he will be a good back-up for Nketiah untill we have Jesus back, and if he fits in, I suppose he can deputise on the wing also.
Fingers crossed, it will work out.
Am happy to hear that please we need one more play
I think that this is really good business – he fills a need and provides cover. He is proven in EPL and at 20 M plus 6 M in add-ons for four years it is devastating if he doesn’t play out.
I can’t imagine that the personality issue wasn’t reviewed and players in England will know that Arteta is a bit of a hardass based on how he has managed personnel at Arsenal.
The players all talk and compare notes – it is a pretty tight little fraternity – especially in last number of years with so much more movement.
meant to say that it is not devastating if it doesn’t work…not wishing for that of course!
Sky Sports saying its 20 million pounds + add ons.
Fantastic buy. Brightons top scorer this season and last season, and he’s primarily a winger.
Hes not better than Saka or Martinelli but if those 2 are not available, our quality on the pitch will not downgrade significantly with Trossard starting.
The deal seems to have been completed with the speed of light. In less than Six hours we’ve not just negotiated the fee but also terms of contract. Looks like this deal was going on underground for a while now. I remember De Zerbi saying it seems Trossard’s agent wants to negotiate a lesser transfer fee. Definitely has me thinking; was Mudryk a smokescreen? According to Shaktar, our terms were not favorable like Mudryk winning the Balon D’or lol, really? Mudryk, Balon d’or? Seems we just stayed in it till the last minute to get Chelsea to overpay. If so great strategy by Edu.
Lovely job if and when official.
I was wondering that too but I think we wanted Mudryk.
Maybe, but we’ll never. I’m happier with the Trossard deal.
A very good buy. He already has the premiership experience.We still need another quality defensive mid fielder to deputise for Thomas Partey in case of injury.
A tempting fan led theory but it is plain to all proper thinkers that the abortive Mudryk negotiations were DEFINITELY NOT a trap for Chelsea to fall into.
I can of course understand the temptation to convince ourselves that this was so, but plainly it was not.
Unless you choose to believe in conspiracy theories, which I NEVER DO!
I haven’t seen any fan say with assertion that the Mudryk deal was a Chelsea trap, but rather most are thinking “maybe”. And it’s clear to see why a lot of fans are probably thinking that way based on current developments. Personally I believe we were genuinely in for Mudryk but that doesn’t stop us from considering another view.
As for never believing in Conspiracy theories, really? Do you know how many conspiracy theories have been proven right? From Bilderberg to Bohemian to Samsung selling weapons to Rolls Royce selling weapons to countless others.
well every player is important,is very much good to have player like trossard I love the way he played, he’s a quality player
Welcome to Arsenal Leo Trossard 🔴⚪
Just need that midfield signing now and we ready to fight right until the end for this PL title 💪🏾
If we can negotiate with west ham for Declan rice it will be an impressive Jan window. 2 areas we needed filled. Epl champions 😊COYG. On tonight’s game 🥴🥴 hate spuds, don’t them to win or draw ever, but tonight?? I don’t want shitty to win either. Sooooo torn