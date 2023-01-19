Fabrizio confirms Trossard to Arsenal deal for 27million – Here we go!

Well, this transfer has been done and dusted quicker than it takes Mykhailo Mudryk to write and instagram post about how much he’s always loved Chelsea!

It was rumoured this morning that the Gunners were in talks with Brighton over taking the out of favour forward to the Emirates, and barely six hours later we hear that he is being lined up for his medical! Full agreement with Brighton, personal terms sorted, contracts being prepared…. What’s going on LOL!

Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement reached between clubs w/Brighton for £27m — personal terms agreed. Exclusive news confirmed 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Trossard will sign his Arsenal contract soon — medical tests will take place in London. Contracts to be prepared soon. pic.twitter.com/O1IrrAFkVo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

So here it is, we have a much cheaper forward that is Premier League-proven and far more experienced of English football than Mudryk, so as far as I’m concerned we have probably got lucky by missing out on the Ukranian.

The good news is that Trossard worked with Airport Alnert for year previously so it shouldn’t take him long to settle in, and he won’t even have to move house living down on the South Coast.

So, WELCOME TO ARSENAL!

————————————————————

WATCH – A very funny and interesting review of the Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea (and Mens and Womens games) from an Irish perspective! From DUBLIN ARSENAL

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….