Fabrizio Romano is “not convinced” Eddie Nketiah will be leaving Arsenal….

The 2023 summer transfer window is one the Gunners will remember dearly.
If all goes to plan and Arteta gets what he wants, Arsenal could become a true force in the challenge to knock Man City off their Treble-Winning perch..
Even though many have concentrated on arrivals, we’ve also been treated to speculation after speculation about top players who may be forced to leave the Emirates to make way for other quality signings.
Eddie Nketiah was one Gunner who was heavily linked to an exit. But he could be staying at the Emirates after all. Fabrizio Romano has hinted that he could see the Arsenal striker staying, as he insinuates that Arsenal still values him, even with a slew of suitors after him.
On his Caught Offside column he said, “I’m honestly not convinced about reports that Eddie Nketiah could be sold this summer. He signed a new deal last year, and he’s always been highly rated at Arsenal. For sure, there are many clubs who have been tracking Nketiah for a long time, but nothing is concrete in terms of chances to leave the club now.”
Last week, reports swirled around that one of Nketiah and Balogun could leave this summer. This week, there’s a rumor that a £35 million bid has been set for Balogun’s departure. I guess it is now apparent that Balogun is leaving, or is it?
Darren N
Eddie Nketiah salary could also be a stumbling block moving on the youngster.
Balogun form in Europe makes him more marketable and the fact he’s not tested in the league since his rise to stardom, makes him ideal in that regard.
There seems to be a patern to the players Arteta prefers and that is they can all play in a number of different positions but Eddie and Balagun dont fit that critiera so im guessing they will both go.
Ramsdale out to be worrying then , if you are right!
And I THINK YOU ARE RIGHT TOO.
Balogun will be sold and we wont get what we want for him. I see him moving to Italy for 20m plus.
I would be cheesed off if he went to Villa or West Ham and got 20 goals this season.
Eddie will get plenty of game time as Jesus will get kicked leftrightandcentre and miss some time due to injury. Problem with Eddie is needs 4 shots to put 1 away. He will get you 10-15 but is not the main man.
The goals will still primarliy come from midfield.
Martinelli and Trossard will also cover as false 9’s ,with Havertz , if that actually happens too.
I see Arsenal missing out on Rice and this will result in us being short in midfield.
We still havent got Nelson signed up and let AMN leave on a free.
Elneny not a longterm solution and the 10m odd we get for Xhaka.
Would not be a bad idea to go for Toney while he is banned.
He would be similar to Balogun without the impatience.
To add to my earlier post, the money taken from xhaka should go towards a midfielder to cover his departure. A doucoure from Everton would be great.