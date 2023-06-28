Fabrizio Romano is “not convinced” Eddie Nketiah will be leaving Arsenal….

The 2023 summer transfer window is one the Gunners will remember dearly.

If all goes to plan and Arteta gets what he wants, Arsenal could become a true force in the challenge to knock Man City off their Treble-Winning perch..

Even though many have concentrated on arrivals, we’ve also been treated to speculation after speculation about top players who may be forced to leave the Emirates to make way for other quality signings.

Eddie Nketiah was one Gunner who was heavily linked to an exit. But he could be staying at the Emirates after all. Fabrizio Romano has hinted that he could see the Arsenal striker staying, as he insinuates that Arsenal still values him, even with a slew of suitors after him.

On his Caught Offside column he said, “I’m honestly not convinced about reports that Eddie Nketiah could be sold this summer. He signed a new deal last year, and he’s always been highly rated at Arsenal. For sure, there are many clubs who have been tracking Nketiah for a long time, but nothing is concrete in terms of chances to leave the club now.”

Last week, reports swirled around that one of Nketiah and Balogun could leave this summer. This week, there’s a rumor that a £35 million bid has been set for Balogun’s departure. I guess it is now apparent that Balogun is leaving, or is it?

