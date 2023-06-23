Fabrizio explains why Arsenal chose Jurrien Timber over Tapsoba

Arteta was tipped to bolster his defence this summer. After William Saliba’s injury towards the end of the season, his side failed to find stability. For some, that’s one of the reasons they lost the league. Top defenders were considered for a move to the Emirates to solve the exposed defensive issues.

By now, it is clear Jurrien Timber is Arteta’s defensive pick; the Gunners are doing everything to bring him on board. They’ve reportedly already agreed to personal terms with him, and now all that is left is for them to reach an agreement with Ajax, who is keen to pocket £50 million for the 22-year-old’s exit.

Before settling on Timber, Arteta had considered one or two other top centre-backs. Bayer Leverkusen’s “defensive block,” Edmond Tapsoba, is one of them. Tapsoba is one of the finest one-on-one defenders. He would have been a fine addition to Arteta’s project, not that Timber wouldn’t be. Any top team would jump at the chance of signing him, So why did Arsenal drop out of the race for the 24-year-old?

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal felt the Leverkusen star’s swoop would be too expensive. He admitted on his Youtube channel, a few days ago: “This list (of defensive options eyed by Arteta) includes Edmond Tapsoba, a player always appreciated by Arsenal but not a priority this summer because I’m told he’s too expensive.”

Reports suggest Tapsoba is moving to Spurs, but I doubt Arsenal will regret that transfer, considering that upon the signing of Timber, the Gunners will have a centre-back and a right-back in one.

Darren N

