Fabrizio give updates on Lisandro to Arsenal transfer with Man United still in the running

Despite apparently missing out on Raphinha, with the consensus ot Arsenal fans agreeing that the Brazilian was not such a great priority, especially for the money that Leeds United were demanding, that doesn’t mean Arsenal are not still working on more deals at the moment.

It would seem that the versatile Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is one of our most pressing needs and with Arsenal reportedly having put in a second bid for the Argentina international it was thought we were going to get this deal over the line quickly, as we have done with some of our other targets this summer.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are still definitely in the running. He said: “The impressive Argentine has been linked by various sources with both Arsenal and Manchester United, with slightly differing takes on what’s going on with the player.

“My understanding is that these are two negotiations at different stages: Arsenal have already submitted official offers up to €40m plus add-ons for Martinez, while Manchester United are currently busy with Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong, but have had contact with Lisandro’s agents.

“The player is so far open to negotiate with both clubs. Arsenal are insisting a lot this week because Arteta is understood to be a big fan of Lisandro, considered a versatile player with top team skills. For now, the Gunners’ interest is more advanced, but this still looks like it could be an open race.”

There is no doubt that Arsenal will need a left-sided full back before next season as cover for Kieran Tierney, and with very few plausible alternative rumours, I hope that Arteta and Edu have other targets in reserve….

