Fabrizio gives a positive summary of Arsenal’s transfers and reveals who will be leaving

It is certainly hard to believe that the Official transfer window has only been open a month, but Arsenal’s Arteta and EDU have not been lying on a beach, but have been extremely active in strengthening the Gunners squad ahead of next season’s assault on the Premier League and the Champions League.
And we have still got a long way to go regarding sales and some more incoming hopefully, but Fabrizio Romano souds very happy with the way things have gone so far. He said on his Daily Briefing on Caughtoffside: “The good news continues for Arsenal as Reiss Nelson has signed his new four-year contract to commit his future to the club.
“I’ve spoken about other clubs also being interested in Nelson and I can reveal here that AC Milan, Brighton and also one French club were the teams who explored this possibility. There was really strong interest in Nelson but he decided to stay, he loves Arsenal and he’s happy to play Champions League football next season. This was an important factor, including his conversations with Mikel Arteta.
“This follows Ethan Nwaneri’s new contract being officially announced, and William Saliba will also sign very soon, it was already agreed a month ago.”
That clearly shows just how busy Arsenal have been so far, and he then goes on to discuss the Arsenal players that are expected to move on this summer: “It’s here we go for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to Arsenal, and I expect now will be the time for Arsenal to focus on selling players. They’ve done great work with Timber, Rice and Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe. They also have to approve Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen soon, with an agreement in place since May and just awaiting the green light.
“Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join.”
One thing I am of is that there will still be lots more excitement ahead for Arsenal fans, and I am sure there will be a surprise or two up Edu’s sleeve.
But surely no Arsenal fan can complain about our transfer business so far, can we???
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
“But surely no Arsenal fan can complain about our transfer business so far, can we???”
Have you ever met our fans?
Arsenal and Edu deserves a grade A, for their performance thus far in the transfer window
That is just an English expression and should not be taken literally. This is just what is called figure of speech like when you say “He is over the moon”. It doesn’t mean he has gone to the moon or you have measured his level of excitement. A language without such expressions is a dead one!
“No one can complain” isn’t particularly an expression, it’s more literal, especially when pressed as a question, albeit a rhetorical one. Equally I expect that he has met at least some of our fans, I was simply being sarcastic as our fans, particularly in JA, have a reputation for complaining a lot. “Over the moon” on the other hand is an idiom, which are not meant to be taken literally.
My prediction for our final 25-man squad with nine homegrown players:
GK: Ramsdale, Turner, Hein
CBs: Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior
Inverted-fullbacks: Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Timber, Tomiyasu
CDMs: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny
AMs: Odegaard, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Trossard
LWs: Martinelli, Nelson
RWs: Saka, Marquinhos
CFs: Jesus, Havertz, Nketiah
Most of them can play well in various positions. We could play inverted-RB in some games and inverted-LB in the rest, to confuse the oppositions
For the first time in a while, all the noises coming from the Emirates seem to be the right ones. Young players committing to the club; players wanting to join in preference to joining other clubs; major transfer business completed early in the window……couldn’t ask for more.
May all these point to a great season ahead.
Looks like Xhaka is leaving. Not sure I’m excited about that because I doubt Havertz will be an instantly successful replacement. I am hoping that Partey stays.
There are reports we are interested in Jerome Frimpong of Leverkusen, and I’m wondering why. With Timber eportedly joining, we’d have three quality players at RB and options at RCB. So why Frimpong? Except, maybe,Tomiyasu is leaving?
Ethan Nwaneri is a “”Gem””. I’m glad he signed and the club must do everything to keep him at Arsenal. He frankly looks a notch above our Star-boy, Saka. They’ll see this team well into the next decade.
Mohlanka M
Are you saying Nwaneri looks a notch above Saka ?
Arsenal must now break, for out goings and return for the second phase in the market, just to put some finishing touches by adding a midfielder sort the left back out properly.
Now we’ll see this 120m-200m some people are predicting we’ll bring in from sales 🍿🍿🍿🍿
Now confirmed that Nelson has signed a long term contract.
Good luck to the 23 year old and I’m sure he’ll prove me wrong and MA right… at least I hope so!!
No idea what the contract contains mind you.
Glad RN has committed to the club. Saliba has signed his new contract. As for EN, he’s signed a scholarship deal, and will sign a professional contract on his next birthday, when he turns 17 in March.