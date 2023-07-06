Fabrizio gives a positive summary of Arsenal’s transfers and reveals who will be leaving

It is certainly hard to believe that the Official transfer window has only been open a month, but Arsenal’s Arteta and EDU have not been lying on a beach, but have been extremely active in strengthening the Gunners squad ahead of next season’s assault on the Premier League and the Champions League.

And we have still got a long way to go regarding sales and some more incoming hopefully, but Fabrizio Romano souds very happy with the way things have gone so far. He said on his Daily Briefing on Caughtoffside: “The good news continues for Arsenal as Reiss Nelson has signed his new four-year contract to commit his future to the club.

“I’ve spoken about other clubs also being interested in Nelson and I can reveal here that AC Milan, Brighton and also one French club were the teams who explored this possibility. There was really strong interest in Nelson but he decided to stay, he loves Arsenal and he’s happy to play Champions League football next season. This was an important factor, including his conversations with Mikel Arteta.

“This follows Ethan Nwaneri’s new contract being officially announced, and William Saliba will also sign very soon, it was already agreed a month ago.”

That clearly shows just how busy Arsenal have been so far, and he then goes on to discuss the Arsenal players that are expected to move on this summer: “It’s here we go for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to Arsenal, and I expect now will be the time for Arsenal to focus on selling players. They’ve done great work with Timber, Rice and Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe. They also have to approve Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen soon, with an agreement in place since May and just awaiting the green light.

“Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join.”

One thing I am of is that there will still be lots more excitement ahead for Arsenal fans, and I am sure there will be a surprise or two up Edu’s sleeve.

But surely no Arsenal fan can complain about our transfer business so far, can we???

Sam P

