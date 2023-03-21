Fabrizio gives brilliant update on Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract

Arsenal’s starboy Bukayo Saka has been making history with Arsenal ever since breaking into the first team three years ago. This weekend saw him become the first Premier League player this season to reach double figures in scoring and assisting and he undoubtedly one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet every week.
But while his contract extension is still awaiting any announcement from Mikel Arteta, many Arsenal fans have been rightly concerned about whether he could be poached with enormous offers from any oil-rich club in Europe, but now we have had a fantastic update from Fabrizio Romano telling us that we have no need to worry any more.
The transfer guru wrote on CaughtOffside’s substack newsletter: “What a performance again from Bukayo Saka yesterday as he picked up two goals and one assist in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. For me, he’s undoubtedly a Young Player of the Year contender, he’s an absolutely fantastic talent.
“Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans keep asking me about his contract! An official announcement depends on the Arsenal media team, but the verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago. Saka has accepted, the new deal is ready so it’s up to the club to meet and sign the documents once final small details are sorted. But rest assured, Saka will extend.”
That will do for me!
Now they need to get William Saliba sorted as well and we’re good to go….
My fear has never been this set of contract talks but the next. Will Martinelli, Saka, Ødegaard or Saliba extend again in few years time or will they jump ship for mega money? I fear especially for Saka
If we continue to grow as we have done this season, where would these players better themselves?
Money surely won’t come into it, as by the time their contracts come up for renewal, their personal wealth will be so much, they will want job satisfaction rather than anything else?
You reckon, Ken? Once you’re earning an average annual salary per week I think anything beyond that makes little difference, as even someone on 35k p/w is pulling 1.8m gross and most players will be getting two or three times that amount. Money always comes into imo and the more you get the more you want, especially if they are being poorly advised by unscrupulous agents. Personally, I find the financial element of the game disgusting and distasteful. A 21 y/o boy earning that much money can do bad things to them and there is absolutely no justification for it.
Money isn’t everything, success will be a key element, ask Harry Kane what 200,000 a week I am led to believe, what will he have at the end of his career, England’s top scorer but that will be beaten, possibly PL top scorer, that’s it. The money is good, but the trophies are a tad better I believe. I was offered an extra 150 a week, but I am happy where I am and so I refused it, not everyone is money driven, rather have a balance in my life, than the extra dosh
A shrewd observation KEN. I much agree!
I also find the many rather foolish fears about possibly losing highly committed players unhelpful, both to those who post and to other less worldly wise fans who perhaps read those posts.
Why, maybe they will all want to be part of an Arsenal team that won titles, cups, and possibly the CL, there is great togetherness at Arsenal, so why will they want to leave, I feel there could be great times for Arsenal
Good news. He deserves it and an EPL trophy
As for Saliba, Arsenal have anticipated the contract rebellion by signing Kiwior. We’ve also still got Holding and Trusty for the sweeper position
Isnt it depressing how plain scared so many of our fans are?
Why they worry themselves about losing players, who are plainly committed to their and our club and showing that massive committment weekly, is to my logical thinking mind, both a mystery and a foolish emotion of pointless fear expressed needlessly!
I don’t think any fans were worried about possibly losing Saka, he’s one of our own, and Arsenal is a mega-club with ambitions to being the very best