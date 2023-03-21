Fabrizio gives brilliant update on Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract

Arsenal’s starboy Bukayo Saka has been making history with Arsenal ever since breaking into the first team three years ago. This weekend saw him become the first Premier League player this season to reach double figures in scoring and assisting and he undoubtedly one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet every week.

But while his contract extension is still awaiting any announcement from Mikel Arteta, many Arsenal fans have been rightly concerned about whether he could be poached with enormous offers from any oil-rich club in Europe, but now we have had a fantastic update from Fabrizio Romano telling us that we have no need to worry any more.

The transfer guru wrote on CaughtOffside’s substack newsletter: “What a performance again from Bukayo Saka yesterday as he picked up two goals and one assist in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. For me, he’s undoubtedly a Young Player of the Year contender, he’s an absolutely fantastic talent.

“Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans keep asking me about his contract! An official announcement depends on the Arsenal media team, but the verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago. Saka has accepted, the new deal is ready so it’s up to the club to meet and sign the documents once final small details are sorted. But rest assured, Saka will extend.”

That will do for me!

Now they need to get William Saliba sorted as well and we’re good to go….

