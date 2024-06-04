Fabrizio gives update on Smith-Rowe and Nketiah to Fulham, and Kiwior to AC Milan

With Kylian Mbappe confirmaed arrival at Real Madrid, the summer transfer window has begun in earnest. We are hoping that Mikel Arteta can get some urgent transfers confirmed before the start of the Euros but you never know which surprise players can impress the Arsenal boss that may become available.

But for now we will have to make do with all the Arsenal transfer rumours flying about, and it makes sense that we should expect quite a few Gunners to leaving to make room all of our new arrivals.

We know from yesterday’s release list from Arsenal that Elneny and Soares have ended their contracts, but we will still need to see a few moved on, the quicker the better.

So, as usual, we will be following the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano’s latest news in CaughtOffside’s Morning briefings. and this is his lates update on arsenal’s possible departues: “After seeing Emile Smith Rowe linked with Fulham, and I told you here that he’s been discussed internally, there is now also talk of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah being another target for Fulham this summer.

“For now my information is that Fulham are considering to bring in several players this summer, including a new centre-back, a quality midfield player like Smith-Rowe and potentially new striker with Armando Broja leaving after his loan from Chelsea. With Nketiah, it’s not something advanced so far but Fulham are exploring the market.

“Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan stories are also back again. The Polish defender has always been appreciated by AC Milan, as he was on their list also in January, but at the moment Milan have not approached Arsenal yet. They have different priorities including a new right-back and a new striker. For the centre-back, we will see later in the window. Arsenal could sell Kiwior this summer, but only for an important proposal.”

Romano also mentions that David Raya will be announced soon as the buy option is finalised by Brentford, and he is also certain that Ramsdale will definitely be leaving, which is unlikely to surprise anyone…..

