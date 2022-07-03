Fabrizio gives updates on Lisandro and Raphinha – Arsenal still in the running for both

There have been many reports that the Leeds United winger Raphinha has decided that he wants to go to Barcelona, but with Arsenal and Chelsea offers already on the table, the Brazilian’s move to Spain is far from being a foregone conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano has quoted the Barca president Laporta as stating that Barca is Raphinha’s prefered destination but the other proposals are still being considered. Romano Tweeted…..

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds”. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCB “What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.@ReshadRahman_ pic.twitter.com/lO8d7LqEC4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

For me, I don’t think that Raphinha should be such a big priority right now, and the acquisition of Lisandro Martinez is a far more pressing need for Arteta, and with the https://theathletic.com/news/arsenal-manchester-united-lisandro-martinez-transfer/qtHHPIBMe4mp/ reporting that the Gunners are set for further talks with Ajax next week, the boss is still making him a top target.

It is also being reported that the player himself is very keen to move to the Premier League, but will it be with the Arsenal project or the Ten Hag rebuild at Old Trafford?

This is what Fabrizio says…..

Lisandro Martínez and his camp will be clear again with Ajax board: he only wants Premier League football. So he wants to make a choice between Arsenal and Man United proposals, hoping for Ajax to let him go. 🔴 #transfers Erik ten Hag, confident on this deal – pushing again. pic.twitter.com/ivkaHhCNvu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

With United in upheaval right now while Arsenal can offer a chance in the Europa League, maybe would prefer to carry on playing in Red And White?

——————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window