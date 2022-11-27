Fabrizio insists two top Arsenal targets are keen to move to the Emirates

Considering that the January transfer window is creeping closer, I’m very surprised that we are not inundated with hundreds of Arsenal transfer rumours doing the rounds.

The majority of the discussiona are regarding the Ukranian star Mykhalo Mudryk and the Brazilian Danilo, both of whom are set to be available in January.

But today, Fabrizio Romano thinks that Arsenal is the preferred destination for two players, one being Mudryk, who has made it very clear where his heart lies, but the midfielder pinpointed by Romano is the Leicester and Belgium star Youri Tielemans, who is currently with his country in Qatar.

The Gunners were strongly linked unsuccessfully with Youri for the whole of the summer, but now that his contract at the Foxes will be finished in just 7 months time, Fabrizio thinks that he could finally get his wish to join Mikel Arteta's side.

“I’m sure both players are attracted by Arsenal, as they were in the summer and even more now,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“For Mudryk there are four or five clubs keen on signing him, including Arsenal of course.

“For Tielemans, it depends on conditions of free deal; Arsenal always had his name in the list but talks are not concrete yet.”

I'm sure there won't be any talks at all until after the World Cup, and although my preference would be for Arsenal to go for Danilo, the fact is that Tielemans is Premier League proven and could slot quickly and seamlessly into our squad, and perhaps is the more solid option as we continue our assault on the title after Christmas...

