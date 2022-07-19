Fabrizio: Arsenal Medical being scheduled for Zinchenko

So it looks like Arsenal have wrapped up their 5th signing of the summer as Oleksandr Zinchenko has agree to rejoin up with Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates. It looks like talks on personal terms went swiftly and smoothly after the 30m transfer fee was agreed with Man City, and Fabrizio Romano reported last night that everything was in place to finalize the deal. “Here we go”!
Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC
Contract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein – medical this week. pic.twitter.com/sVpYpZN2iH
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022
Now this morning the transfer guru has reported that the contracts are being prepared for signing, and then we will be only a medical test away from confirming our fifth signing….
Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City – player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. 🇺🇦🤝 #AFC
Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/4ySogcGKgG
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022
Well, this transfer window has been a whirlwind for Arsenal fans, with targets being decided on and quickly dealt with. One can only say that Edu has done an excellent job to get so many of our targets in before the season even starts, so we should be much better prepared for the new campaign compared to last year.
He is a very good player so I hope he does end up coming. He is a very welcome addition to defence and midfield.
Hopefully Xhaka /elneny make some space in the squad and we can get paqueta or someone else in too.
How are we supposed to catch up to Liverpool and man city if we keep on buying players who are not good enough to start for them ?
The difference between top 2 and top 4 is huge. We need to close that gap first. Also, the bulk of investment has been in 19-23 year olds who, in theory at least, have the potential to become top 2 players in seasons to come. When the gap is closed, we’ll likely see the strategy change to signing one or two top quality players rather than having to improve multiple areas of the squad in one window.
Valid points raised and a big hug to Mikel for having a vision and the mental toughness to embark on a mission to attain our vision. Rather than signing names for signing’s sake, we now hire real deals at bargain fees. So proud to have Mikel even over Erik who seems clueless. Even Tavares on a bad day is much better to watch than Andre Santos or Kolasinac or Oleg Luzhny
LC, Who is Erik? I agree with almost everything you ever write, but until I know who Erik is , well, I can’t agree or disagree!
Erik tan Hag
You hit the nail on the head brother.We need to close the wide gap first.Basically I think we are moving in the right direction.We just have to make sure we won’t sell our best players.The age group we have is fantastic.The boys are hungry for success and I love the togetherness within the squad.Competition for places will definitely improve us as a squad.GO GUNNERS GO.
You think Man City thought that when they first bought him?
We supposedly sorted LB last season. Yet we started with a known injury risk in Tierney, a cheap unknown quantity in Tavares and a known flop in Kolasinac. Kolasinac not unexpectedly failed totally. Tavares was all over the shop and Tierney missed the back half of the season with his known injury issues. The 30m spend on a third LB does not immediately scream good business but is simply spending good money after bad cleaning up last seasons bad transfer business. Fingers crossed this time around.
We still need xhaka and elneny for squad depth IMO. We are in Europe this upcoming season
Odd, isn’t it,how ALL the players who have worked under MA previously, say what a great coach he is.
Revealing, I’d say!
PAT by censoring the part of my post that called out those anti MA brigade as being what I said, but THEN leaving in my last line (revealing Id say) IT MAKES MY POST NONSENSICAL.
REMEMBER WHAT I said about leaving JA, if I am repeatedly censored. I am still serious, so its up to you how draconian you are . But I will not be censored unnecessarily, as in my original post!!
@jon fox,Terms and conditions applied.LOL!!!
@jon fox
And he has yet to prove them right…IJS
Good business once again from Edu and the team. Zinchenko is proven in the Premier League unlike Martinez. I’m actually delighted we walked away from that deal. Man Utd spent about £50m. £30m for Zinchenko is good business. GOYG!!!
The team is taking shape nicely. I am concerned about the DM position though. But I think we have it covered for now. I don’t think we will be doing anymore business after this, but who knows, anything can happen.
My response to the imminent signing of Zinchenko is at best luke warm for a number of reasons.While he is an intelligent, technically sound central midfielder, the immovable object, which is Xhaka, is still with us, and is unlikely to be sold.Like Xhaka, Zinchenko, by his own admission, is not quick and for that reason he has been found wanting when he has filled in at LB for Man City.I can recall at least three matches where he was completely left for dead by quick wingers, and I suspect he will be exposed in the Arsenal shirt, particularly if Arteta is committed to playing a high line back four.He is basically, a very tidy CM who was unable to hold down such a position with Man City who are of course blessed with “world class” midfielders, following on from the exceptional David Silva.If we were able to move on Xhaka, I would be more receptive to the acquisition of Zinchenko .The absence of an athletic, powerful DM is one of the biggest weaknesses of our current player pool, and it appears that this glaring requirement will not be filled during the current transfer window.
I will wait to see, but i think zinchenko might be more similar to players like Rosicky and hleb – intelligent, technically sound (excellent) players who are quick but not blessed with exceptional pace (different level to xhaka) and who contribute defensively and offensively. I think zinchenko *could* be this type of player for us, but we’ll see. I’m not sure at all how MA plans to use him in any case
Good solid player who will no doubt strengthen our team but an upgrade he is not especially for the LB position,I believe Man City played 2 right backs for the most of last season which shows pep did not trust him at LB .
Seems we are again giving man city more money to strengthen further why we get their fringe players ,maybe should have gone for cucurella who was one of the best defenders in the prem last season and by all accounts will be cheaper than zinchenko.
Maybe because he can play in a number of positions is what Arteta is looking for but I dont see him pushing Tierney or Xhaka out of the starting line up .
Jesus.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Zinchenko. Partey.
Tierney. Gabriel. Saliba. Tomiyasu.
Ramsdale.
My Preferred First 11.
Nketiah.
Smith. Fabio. Marquinhos.
Lokonga. Elneny.
Zinchenko. Holding. White. Cedric.
Turner.
For whatever reason I seriously never use to take much notice of Zinchenko.
But with Jesus looking so lethal, I have no choice but to trust the process, a fan told me Zinchenko look unplayable for his national team.
The gaffer had three years of direct contact and must have seen enough, one of the gaffer strengths is recognizing good talent,
And we all knows how brave he is.