Fabrizio: Arsenal Medical being scheduled for Zinchenko

So it looks like Arsenal have wrapped up their 5th signing of the summer as Oleksandr Zinchenko has agree to rejoin up with Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates. It looks like talks on personal terms went swiftly and smoothly after the 30m transfer fee was agreed with Man City, and Fabrizio Romano reported last night that everything was in place to finalize the deal. “Here we go”!

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, here we go! Full agreement in place since Friday with Man City for £30m guaranteed fee, personal terms also agreed. Zinchenko, always been keen on re-joining Arteta. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Contract until June 2026, as per @David_Ornstein – medical this week. pic.twitter.com/sVpYpZN2iH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Now this morning the transfer guru has reported that the contracts are being prepared for signing, and then we will be only a medical test away from confirming our fifth signing….

Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City – player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. 🇺🇦🤝 #AFC Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/4ySogcGKgG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Well, this transfer window has been a whirlwind for Arsenal fans, with targets being decided on and quickly dealt with. One can only say that Edu has done an excellent job to get so many of our targets in before the season even starts, so we should be much better prepared for the new campaign compared to last year.

