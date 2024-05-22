Fabrizio on new striker signing: Arsenal “do not view this as a problem for Kai Havertz”

If all these transfer rumours tell us something, it is that Arsenal is looking to strengthen its attack by adding a top striker this summer. We expect this move to significantly enhance Arteta’s project. However, it does raise the question of where Kai Havertz will fit into the team.
Throughout this year, Havertz has cemented his spot in Arsenal attack as their striker. Mikel Arteta signed him for the midfield, hoping he’d replace Granit Xhaka. However, the German international didn’t quite live up to expectations in midfield. Arteta decided to give him a chance at striking, and since then, Havertz has been on fire in attack. In Arsenal’s last nine league games of the season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists, totaling 13 goals and 7 assists for the entire Premier League season.
If any Arsenal fan checked out the 24-year-old’s PL run-in stats, they would surely hope that he continues his impressive form into the next season as well. However, it’s uncertain whether Havertz will continue to lead the Arsenal attack next season. The Gunners are looking to bring in a lethal striker who they believe will make an immediate impact next season.
Some Gooners are left wondering where Havertz will play, especially with a top striker joining. Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal is confident about Havertz’s versatility and believes that signing a new striker won’t be a problem. They appreciate his ability to play in various positions across the forward line and expect him to maintain a significant role on the team.
“Arsenal also do not view this as a problem for Kai Havertz, who started out playing in midfield for them when he joined last summer but who ended the season in really strong form as a striker,” admitted the transfer expert.
“Havertz can play as 9, but also in other positions, and his versatility is one of the reasons why they decided to bring him in. When you want to be competitive on all fronts, these kinds of players are absolutely needed.”
That said, it’s possible that Mikel Arteta might make some adjustments to his team’s setup, which could result in us seeing Havertz play more from the wings. Though it is also an option, most Gooners may not be enthusiastic about his potential shift back to a midfield position. Well, I hope Arteta knows what he’s doing and is fully committed to achieving success — that’s what really matters, after all.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Why fix something that’s not broken !! Keep Havertz at cf get a young hungry cf to deputize him. Use the 100 and odd million it will cost to get Isak to get a top draw left winger as there is more concern there than with Havertz. Trossard isnt getting any younger and Martinelli isnt good enough. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Leao could both be bought for similar money to Isak or even Eze at 70 80 and we will go up a level without interfering with something that has brought us massive success in 2024. Havertz on the wing sounds just as bad as Havertz in midfield.
As well as he did, arguably it didn’t work. We didn’t win the league, missed many sitters, didn’t do great in Europe and bombed in the Domestic cups. We need a clinical striker.
Could argue we lost the league because we didnt play Havertz upfront against Villa. Not Havertz fault Jesus had an absolute stinker !!!
Had Saka decided to round Nuer and finish the opportunity presented instead of looking for a penalty we would have gone through in that as well.
So there’s no real argument to it because it did work !!!!
That for me was a massive reason. But what about the games, we fired blanks and (Haverz included) missed sitters. A striker that scores improves your strike rate. Even the inventor of the false 9, got an out and out stiker, to win the CL. And the league again this season. And he was top scorer again.
Which games though mate because you need to use some examples. When he played upfront we dropped to City thats it. Ever other game he dropped points he was part of the midfield so it would be extremely hard to judge him on that. Yes i agree there are more clinical strikers out there but do they press like Havertz and assist like him also ? Watkins is the only cf with more assists than Havertz. We have had super clinical strikers in the past like Abameyang who got the golden boot and we couldnt even get in the top 4 with him.
Halaand 0 winning champions league goals. Havertz 1 winning champions league goal
What has one game got to do with it? Haarland golden boot two years on the trot. City treble last season, no doubt double this. Haverz is not clinical and we need a clinical striker. And what ever we say, I believe we will get one.🤞
You said top strikers win you trophies and thats exactly what Havertz did for Chelsea!! Without the world class team behind him like Halaand has for city.
I would have expected a child to make this kind of argument.
Me or Reggie?
“”Even the inventor of the false 9, got an out and out stiker, to win””
Once again thats a Jesus issue not a Havertz issue.
Futhermore we where already out of the domestic cups before we moved Havertz up top so thats a jesus problem again.
From what I understand, we are after a top striker, so the club are actively trying to sign one. I will make a statement. If we dont get one, we wont win anything. I think we will though.
And we might not win anything with one. If we brought in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and he hit the numbers he did in his first season for Napoli would that not improve us enough to win the title? All im trying to say is Havertz isnt the weakest link in the 11 and it would be better to address the actual weakest links of CDM and LW before we spend 100 odd million on someone whos slightly better than the big german
Its not about the weakest link. It about being clinical. That what top strikers are.
Pls Who is the clinical striker in the market? Pls don’t mention isak .. ,based on Ur above criteria too…They didn’t do well in Europe ,the cup or the league too
Not my job, its the clubs?
And its not a criteria of mine. Its a fact Pep went out to but an out and out striker, to win the CL. That is why he bought Haarland.
Well said Victor!!! Reggie keeps mentioning Halaand but nobody in world is doing what Halaand was doing at Dortmund. He was signed because he’s a generational talent and when they come around you do everything you can to sign them. The same cannot be said about Isak, Sesko ect.
Ok! Are you saying, we wouldn’t have done better this season with a clinical striker?
Im saying we could have won the league with Havertz if he played cf from game week 1.
But he didn’t and we didnt. Why did we fire blanks against Bayern, with Haverz as striker? Or false striker.
We played poorly against Bayern but if Havertz is going to have one bad game at cf out of 19 games then i can live with that. Remember Halaand went missing from around 2 months this season !!
You can not say that about Isak and Sesko ( you chose them) because its your opinion about how good they are, not fact.
of course i can say that because i can back it up with stats!!! haland scored a goal a game at dortmund and with a decent amount of assists as well. He also did the same at Salzberg in fact he averaged more than a goal a game.
Thierry Henry, before he came to Arsenal, his stats were awful. His Arsenal career was worlds above that. Its about ability.
He was basically classed as a failure in Italy. Haverz stats for Chelsea were nothing to shout about.
Anyway, I suppose none of it matters because the title of the article says, Haverz being at Arsenal doesn’t change anything. They will bring in a striker. It will be interesting to see who.
I agree but ten minutes ago you was saying we need to sign a proven elite finisher ? Which is it pal ?
I dont get what you are writing. That was a reply to YOUR opinion about, players stats are not as good as Haarland or not good. It was a reply to you to show, stats are the past and can change in the future. I just want a clinical striker PAL.
So the Henry point is invalid. I have proved and argued the fact that Havertz is clinical at cf and scored the winning goal in 5 different games and got assist winning goals in 4. You said a cf is the difference between winning and loosing yet Havertz was involved in 9 match winning moves in 18 games at cf. The only players with more match winners are Halaand Foden and Palmer. Im not using stats from Hvaertz playing as midfielder btw so its even more impressive from the Big German
If Arsenal sign a new striker of a beast, next summer window. Which they ought to sign anyway if the popular demands by the Arsenal fans for that to be done is considered by Arsenal.
But if Arsenal implements the new striker of a beast signing next summer. It will add a stronger depth to the team striker department and makes it stronger to have a better options and rotation next season.
So therefore, Karl Havertz will have nothing to bother him about. Because Arteta will still be playing as striker to start some matches. And also have him come off the bench as a substitute to play in some matches as well.
But for the home grown quota issue, what will happen to Eddie Nkethia if Arsenal signed a none home grown new striker next summer? Will he be moved on. Or is GJesus that will be moved on.
I would prefer a left winger like leao who is good on one Vs one,
A central midfielder with both legs,
And another ball playing centre back just incase one of of our main center backs needs rest or is injured.
Keep havertz upfront.
Leao for me on the left.
Joa neves or dejong in middle.
Diamonde from sporting n we are good to go
Spot on !!!!!