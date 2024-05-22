Fabrizio on new striker signing: Arsenal “do not view this as a problem for Kai Havertz”

If all these transfer rumours tell us something, it is that Arsenal is looking to strengthen its attack by adding a top striker this summer. We expect this move to significantly enhance Arteta’s project. However, it does raise the question of where Kai Havertz will fit into the team.

Throughout this year, Havertz has cemented his spot in Arsenal attack as their striker. Mikel Arteta signed him for the midfield, hoping he’d replace Granit Xhaka. However, the German international didn’t quite live up to expectations in midfield. Arteta decided to give him a chance at striking, and since then, Havertz has been on fire in attack. In Arsenal’s last nine league games of the season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists, totaling 13 goals and 7 assists for the entire Premier League season.

If any Arsenal fan checked out the 24-year-old’s PL run-in stats, they would surely hope that he continues his impressive form into the next season as well. However, it’s uncertain whether Havertz will continue to lead the Arsenal attack next season. The Gunners are looking to bring in a lethal striker who they believe will make an immediate impact next season.

Some Gooners are left wondering where Havertz will play, especially with a top striker joining. Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal is confident about Havertz’s versatility and believes that signing a new striker won’t be a problem. They appreciate his ability to play in various positions across the forward line and expect him to maintain a significant role on the team.

“Arsenal also do not view this as a problem for Kai Havertz, who started out playing in midfield for them when he joined last summer but who ended the season in really strong form as a striker,” admitted the transfer expert.

“Havertz can play as 9, but also in other positions, and his versatility is one of the reasons why they decided to bring him in. When you want to be competitive on all fronts, these kinds of players are absolutely needed.”

That said, it’s possible that Mikel Arteta might make some adjustments to his team’s setup, which could result in us seeing Havertz play more from the wings. Though it is also an option, most Gooners may not be enthusiastic about his potential shift back to a midfield position. Well, I hope Arteta knows what he’s doing and is fully committed to achieving success — that’s what really matters, after all.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.