Fabrizio on striker search – “It looks like he’s too expensive for Arsenal”

Arsenal may have brought in Gabriel Jesus to compete with Eddie Nketiah, but I doubt that the Gunners can get through a fully congested season with just two strikers in the squad.

Yes, maybe Balogun could play in the early stages of the Europa League, but it is likely he will need another season on loan before being ready for the rigours of the Premier League.

But who could Arsenal target as cover for our two main choices? There were many rumours that Arteta was enquiring about Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca as real competition for the Number 9 spot, but according to Fabrizio Romano that ship has sailed for now. The transfer guru said in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside: “Arsenal are no longer in the race for Gianluca Scamacca after signing Gabriel Jesus – the Italy international was the second name on their list. The idea now is to look for a different player, not a €50m price tag central striker like Scamacca,”

“PSG have had a meeting with Sassuolo in Milan to discuss Scamacca recently. There is no agreement yet, with PSG offering around €35m, but with Sassuolo holding out for €50m.

“It looks like he’s too expensive for Arsenal, and even PSG haven’t met his asking price yet. Still, at this stage a move to Paris, rather than London, seems more likely.”

So now the question arises as to who could we get in as a cheaper option that could do the job?

I know we have more pressing needs in a midfielder and a left-back, but can we really do without a new striker as well?

——————————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Our Optimistic Gooner Matt Smith discusses Arsenal’s transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids