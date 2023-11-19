Fabrizio on the title race: “I see a battle between City and Arsenal” – Forget ‘unlucky’ Spurs

Fabrizio Romano is highly recognized for his expertise in transfer insights involving European top-tier clubs, but he also has some decent knowledge of the game; he can be considered a top football expert.

He, like many other pundits, has weighed in on the Premier League title race. In his analysis, he doubts Spurs have what it takes to stay in the Premier League title chase. He believes the true title race is between Manchester City and Arsenal. He stated that the two teams have yet to reach their full potential but have the indisputable quality to compete for the league crown.

“We’re almost a third of the way into the season now, so how is the title race shaping up? We’ve had a bit of a surprise already so far as Tottenham have been hugely impressive, only to stutter a little in their last two games,” Romano said.

“My personal feeling is that it’s looking like Arsenal and Manchester City will be the main teams fighting for the title. Spurs are doing something special, and I want to say congrats to them really, but with injuries to key players like James Maddison it’s very difficult to keep going. They’ve been really unlucky with their results in recent days, conceding crucial goals in stoppage time against both Chelsea and Wolves.

“But overall I see a battle between City and Arsenal. We’re maybe yet to see either of them at their very best yet this season, but they have so much quality in both squads, and have coped well despite key injuries, with City having to play without Kevin De Bruyne so far this season, while Arsenal have barely been able to play their strongest XI as Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey have hardly featured, and others like Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have missed a lot of games.”

I agree with Romano that Arsenal and Manchester City have yet to reach their full potential. Injuries have hampered them, but I believe Arsenal has been impacted the hardest by injuries. The January transfer window could be their equalizer. The Gunners must be aggressive in order to make the crucial purchases they desire, and who knows, they may be in a better position to outwit Man City in the title race.

This could be our season at last!

Sam P

