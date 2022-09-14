Fabrizio reassures Arsenal fans over Saka contract talks

As I mentioned in an article last night, when there is a slow news day, the media love to fill the spaces with yet more reports that imply that until Bukayo Saka signs a new contrat at the Emirates, he is still a legitimate target for Man City or any other super-rich clubs.

This media merry-go-round started at the beginning of the summer transfer window, and despite numerous statements from both Saka and Arteta that everything is progressing smoothly, the rumours won’t stop until the fat man sings and Saka signs the bit of paper.

So today, Fabrizio Romano has given his inside view of the State of play, and assures Arsenal fans that there is no need to worry. He told Caughtoffside: “Talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka since February. He’s happy at the club and loves Arsenal, this is why Arteta is optimistic.

“For Arsenal it is a priority, we will see the timing in the coming months.”

We all know that Arteta doesn’t like there to be many distractions while all the concentration should be on playing the games and putting as many points on the board as possible, so my guess would be that amy announcement would be delayed until the winter break, or even close to the end of the season.

But the gist is clear, stop worrying about Saka!

Darren N

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob