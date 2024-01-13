Fabrizio reassures Arsenal fans to expect two signings in Januaruy

Most Arsenal fans are concerned that the club will not have a successful winter transfer window. Fabrizio Romano, on the other hand, has an interesting update for them.

The European transfer guru argues that if there is one thing Gooners can expect, it is that by the end of the winter transfer season, two significant signings will have been completed, although he admits that ideal targets may not be secured owing to cost and availability, Romano believes Arsenal is looking for a striker and a left back they can sign.

“They haven’t found a good or a normal option at the moment, all of the players they like are either very expensive or not on the market like Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen. I am sure they will try for a full-back and I am sure they will try for a striker,” said Romano

Most gooners anticipated that this would be their season of redemption. After a poor end to the 2022–23 title push, they went all out in the summer transfer window and made some headline buys to have a successful title charge. The Arsenal squad, after the arrival of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya, appeared capable of sustaining the title chase towards the start of the season.

But as the season progressed, some vulnerabilities in the squad became apparent. Struggles in attack and a lack of options at left back definitely can jeopardize their chances of winning the league. I hope Arteta and Edu can find some shrewd deals that allow them to stay in the fight to win the Premier League.

Daniel O

