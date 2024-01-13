Fabrizio reassures Arsenal fans to expect two signings in Januaruy

Most Arsenal fans are concerned that the club will not have a successful winter transfer window. Fabrizio Romano, on the other hand, has an interesting update for them.
The European transfer guru argues that if there is one thing Gooners can expect, it is that by the end of the winter transfer season, two significant signings will have been completed, although he admits that ideal targets may not be secured owing to cost and availability, Romano believes Arsenal is looking for a striker and a left back they can sign.
“They haven’t found a good or a normal option at the moment, all of the players they like are either very expensive or not on the market like Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen. I am sure they will try for a full-back and I am sure they will try for a striker,” said Romano
Most gooners anticipated that this would be their season of redemption. After a poor end to the 2022–23 title push, they went all out in the summer transfer window and made some headline buys to have a successful title charge. The Arsenal squad, after the arrival of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya, appeared capable of sustaining the title chase towards the start of the season.
But as the season progressed, some vulnerabilities in the squad became apparent. Struggles in attack and a lack of options at left back definitely can jeopardize their chances of winning the league. I hope Arteta and Edu can find some shrewd deals that allow them to stay in the fight to win the Premier League.
Daniel O
Although Fabrizio is a some what reliable journalist when it comes to transfer news it doesn’t look like there will be any incomings at the club this January
Apparently the issue for the club is they are close to the line when it comes to Profit & Sustainability which was introduced by the Premier League recently and that what is stopping us from being able to spend money this window not FFP which is regulated by UEFA.
Even if we sell some players the chances of us bringing signing any player appears to be very slim and even if we do it will probably be cheap options which may then not be players of the required quality to help push us over the line in the PL and make a deep run in the CL.
let’s Edu sign Joshua Zirkzee
and Jeremy Frimpong
A glimmer of hope from the renowned journalist, unlike other clubs Arsenal has managed to turn this window in some what of doing remarkable business in recent years.
The gunners dosen’t necessarily have to spend up front cash, there are several creative ways to get our targets, loans with an obligation to purchase or a simple gentleman agreement, big clubs do this from time to time.
I don’t find this ‘guru’ to qualified for the task, but he proof of the pudding is in the eating so in three weeks time we’ll find out or find him out
Can we sell some players, even if we don’t buy