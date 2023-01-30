Fabrizio reports that new Arsenal bid for Caicedo “immediately rejected” by Brighton

Although it seems to be certain that Mikel Arteta and Edu are determined to bring the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to the Emirates, following in the footsteps of Ben White and Leandro Trossard, but as usual the Seagulls are pushing the Gunners to the limit on the price.

Quite a lot of Arsenal fans thought that Mikel Arteta was mugged when we paid Brighton 50 million for Ben White, and it is unanimously agreed that Trossard was definitely a bargain, but it seems the South Coast side are determined to take the Gunners to the cleaners for Caicedo this time around.

Having already reportedly rejected Arsenal’s opening offer of 60million for the Ecuadorian, now the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a new bid of 70million has ben put on the table, but has been rejected out of hand by the Seagulls.

Understand Arsenal second bid for Moises Caicedo worth £70m fee with add ons included has been immediately rejected by Brighton tonight. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #AFC #BHAFC Should Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. pic.twitter.com/6mXNfsKI64 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

It could well be that Brighton simply have no intention of selling Caicedo this January, or is it more likely that they are going to force Arsenal to pay a record transfer fee for a player that Mikel Arteta seems desperate to see in the Arsenal colours?

Darren N

—————————————-

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…