Fabrizio reports that new Arsenal bid for Caicedo “immediately rejected” by Brighton

Although it seems to be certain that Mikel Arteta and Edu are determined to bring the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to the Emirates, following in the footsteps of Ben White and Leandro Trossard, but as usual the Seagulls are pushing the Gunners to the limit on the price.
Quite a lot of Arsenal fans thought that Mikel Arteta was mugged when we paid Brighton 50 million for Ben White, and it is unanimously agreed that Trossard was definitely a bargain, but it seems the South Coast side are determined to take the Gunners to the cleaners for Caicedo this time around.
Having already reportedly rejected Arsenal’s opening offer of 60million for the Ecuadorian, now the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a new bid of 70million has ben put on the table, but has been rejected out of hand by the Seagulls.
Understand Arsenal second bid for Moises Caicedo worth £70m fee with add ons included has been immediately rejected by Brighton tonight. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #AFC #BHAFC
Should Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. pic.twitter.com/6mXNfsKI64
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023
It could well be that Brighton simply have no intention of selling Caicedo this January, or is it more likely that they are going to force Arsenal to pay a record transfer fee for a player that Mikel Arteta seems desperate to see in the Arsenal colours?
Darren N
—————————————-
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Give the 80 plus mil to West Ham… Albeit they might not sell as time to get a replacement for a team in the relegation zone is limited. Lets try our luck
I hope we move on from this deal before its too late. 70M is too inflated for Caicedo
Move on from him. Better options out there.
I think we will make a 3rd bid nearer to £80M and if that proves unsuccessful then we will walk away from the negotiation table. I’m still hopeful we will sign a midfielder, it might be a target out of nowhere.
Deja vu? Why are we leaving this to last minute, again, was this not the priority signing for this window?
Probably time to walk away.
The biggest underlying issue seems to be the fitness of people who rarely play except as backup – Elneny’s on his second injury of a one-year contract as a backup to Partey. I don’t see him getting another extension.
That forces the club into the market at a bad time and in a bad position to negotiate.
According to Jim White on Talksport there is no chance that Brighton will let him leave