Fabrizio reveals Arsenal are still keen on bringing in a top midfielder

Romano reveals Arsenal linked to ‘many names’, and speaks on one particular midfielder

Arsenal almost certainly need to strengthen their attack this winter as a result of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, but is that the only position that needs to be strengthened? No.

There was much talk of the Gunners bolstering their midfield before the Brazilian’s injury, and I think Arteta is so wise that he won’t ignore the need to do so.

The midfield duo of Partey and Xhaka have been outstanding so far this season, but many Gunners have been concerned about it because of the inferior quality of the backups of Elneny and Lokonga that would be the only choices available in the event of a serious midfield injury.

Particularly noteworthy is Fabrizio Romano’s fantastic update on the Arsenal midfield, which every Gunner would love to hear. According to The European Transfer Guru, Arsenal is carefully weighing their options for their midfield, mentioning one midfielder in particular.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “There are many names on the list, including Danilo of Palmeiras, a player they have followed for a long time, but at the moment, there is still nothing advanced.”

If you had Arteta on your speed dial, who would you advise him to go for?

