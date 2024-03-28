Fabrizio reveals Arsenal are waiting for Wolves to put a price on Pedro Neto

Fabrizio Romano has just revealed the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Wolves winger Pedro Neto. According to the European transfer guru, Arsenal is looking for wingers in the transfer market.

He has stated that the Gunners have a long list of wingers they are considering for a summer transfer. However, we should closely monitor Pedro Neto, as he could be their top transfer target.

Apparently, the Gunners and other Neto suitors, like Spurs, are waiting for Wolves to divulge the asking price before the transfer war begins.

Romano said on CaughtOffside: “Arsenal have some wingers in their sights for the summer, but while it’s normal to see a long list of names linked with clubs in this situation, who’s really emerging as the main options on Arsenal’s list?

“Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide initial price tag to understand what Arsenal, Tottenham and more clubs will decide to do.”

With two goals and nine assists in 19 league games, Neto is a player who many believe deserves a move to Emirates.

But what about his persistent injuries? Will teams overlook them? We will have to wait and see.

However, if Arsenal signs Neto (or another winger), he may be an excellent backup for Saka. The Hale End graduate has been outstanding on Arsenal’s right wing, making him virtually unstoppable. This has resulted in him having a heavy workload, raising worries about his long-term dependability. Ultimately, Mikel Arteta may be pushing hard to add a quality winger to his squad in order to protect his ‘star boy’.

