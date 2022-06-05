Fabrizio reveals Arsenal’s midfield priority and it’s exciting

Every Arsenal fan and pundit seems utterly convinced that Gabriel Jesus is Mikel Arteta’s Number One target this summer, but there are still many other positions that desperately need to be filled as well.

A top midfielder and a couple of full-backs should be very high on the list, although it seems that Aaron Hickey could cover on both sides if he comes in. The one midfielder that seems to be dominating the Arsenal rumours right now is the Belgian midfielder Youri Lielemans, who has apparently refused to extend his contract with the Foxes and has signalled his looking to move on this summer..

Fabrizio Romano is convinced that he is our Number One target, although he says any dealings are far from being confirmed at this stage. “I’m told [that] nothing is imminent for Tielemans,” Romano told his Here We Go podcast.

“Arsenal are still working on Tielemans as a priority. In this case, it’s an open race. Tielemans will be on the move. He’s not extending his contract with Leicester.

“Arsenal want him. They’re in the process and they’re exploring possibilities.”

Obviously Arsenal will surely not be the only suitor for the Leicester star, but it is good to hear from a reliable source that Arteta is aiming high for Premier League proven targets that will hit the ground running.

If we can get Jesus and Tielemans wrapped out in would be a great start to the Transfer window for Arsenal fans….

