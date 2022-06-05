Fabrizio reveals Arsenal’s midfield priority and it’s exciting

Every Arsenal fan and pundit seems utterly convinced that Gabriel Jesus is Mikel Arteta’s Number One target this summer, but there are still many other positions that desperately need to be filled as well.
A top midfielder and a couple of full-backs should be very high on the list, although it seems that Aaron Hickey could cover on both sides if he comes in. The one midfielder that seems to be dominating the Arsenal rumours right now is the Belgian midfielder Youri Lielemans, who has apparently refused to extend his contract with the Foxes and has signalled his looking to move on this summer..
Fabrizio Romano is convinced that he is our Number One target, although he says any dealings are far from being confirmed at this stage. “I’m told [that] nothing is imminent for Tielemans,” Romano told his Here We Go podcast.
“Arsenal are still working on Tielemans as a priority. In this case, it’s an open race. Tielemans will be on the move. He’s not extending his contract with Leicester.
“Arsenal want him. They’re in the process and they’re exploring possibilities.”
Obviously Arsenal will surely not be the only suitor for the Leicester star, but it is good to hear from a reliable source that Arteta is aiming high for Premier League proven targets that will hit the ground running.
If we can get Jesus and Tielemans wrapped out in would be a great start to the Transfer window for Arsenal fans….
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
“Nothing is imminent for Tielemans”
In other words Arsenal are dragging their heals as usual trying to wait till the final week of the transfer market to try & pick him up cheap
Just for once get your acts together & get the players in early before other clubs grab them first
Its ONLY June 5th for Gods sake! How negative can anyone be!? WHY NOT TRY SUPPORTING AS SUPPORTERS WOULD BE EXPECTED TO DO.
Assuming of course that you are not a troll!
Final week?
Can we wait until the transfer window actually opens wefore we start slagging the club off?
We have enough left footed midfielders already. Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Pepe are all left footed. We already also have Lokonga and ESR in the midfield. Youri is valued at 55mill so Arsenal must believe because he is about to enter the last year of his contract we can get him for closer to 30m. I would prefer a right footed AM costing 15m or less on 50k p/w or less. Guendouzie cost 10mill why not look for another similarly priced player or promote free players like Azeez or Patino? ESR and Saka our best players were free. Marquinos at 3m is the right way to go. We could also loan a player like we did with Odegaard on a try before buying basis. Why the continued over reliance on 30/40/50m quid players on 100k p/w plus. We are the same as Man City and Chelsea just buying success.
He’s right footed
I do hope we go for Tielemans, a good player, although I think James Maddison is better. If we do get a player like Tielemans we still need someone like Yves Bissouma, a really athletic player and then we can get shot of Granit Xhaka who does more to sabotage us than win trophies.
I agree, however I can’t see signing two midfielders unless Xhaka is sold or we bring in a younger prospect like Amadou Onana or Cheick Doucoure. The former player I like the look of.